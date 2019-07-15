Decriminalise abortion, three women petition Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre while agreeing to hear a PIL by three women seeking directions to decriminalise abortion to allow women to have choice of reproduction.

“The issue of safe abortion and restriction on the reproductive choice of women and other incidental issues require consideration and urgent resolution by this Hon’ble Court since it severely, drastically and irreversibly affects all women of the country and is not a regional issue pertaining to any particular State,” said the PIL filed by a teacher, a digital marketeer and a PR executive.

The right to exercise reproductive choice i.e. the right to choose whether to conceive and carry pregnancy to its full term or to terminate is it at the core of one’s privacy, dignity, personal autonomy, bodily integrity, self determination and right to health recognized by Article 21 of the Constitution, the petition added.

