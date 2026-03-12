About 11% food samples fail safety tests in Uttarakhand in 3 years: Govt

Gairsain: The Government of Uttarakhand on Thursday informed the state assembly that 524 out of 4,909 food samples collected (10.7%) for testing over the past three financial years (2023–24, 2024–25 and 2025–26 till date) were found to be substandard, unsafe or misbranded. About 11% food samples tested in Uttarakhand over three years were substandard or unsafe, health minister tells Assembly during Question Hour.

The issue of food adulteration was raised during Question Hour on the fourth day of the budget session of the state assembly in Gairsain.

Brij Bhushan Gairola, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Doiwala, said effective action against those indulging in adulteration was being hampered due to vacant posts of Food Safety Officers in the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA).

Health minister Dhan Singh Rawat said in a written reply that the FDA conducts inspections of food business operators and collects samples during inspections based on suspicion from time to time.

“Following sample collection, cases are filed in competent courts for legal action against samples found to be substandard, unsafe or misbranded, based on the test report issued by the food analyst,” the minister said.

He said that in 2023–24, a total of 1,627 samples were collected, of which 171 were found substandard, unsafe or misbranded. In 2024–25, 1,684 samples were collected, of which 159 were found substandard, unsafe or misbranded, he said. In 2025–26 till date, a total of 1,598 samples have been collected, of which 194 have been found substandard, unsafe or misbranded.

Regarding vacant posts of food safety officers in the state, the minister said there are nine vacant posts of senior food safety officer in the FDA, for which promotions are being processed as per rules.

He added that a requisition has been sent to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) for direct recruitment to 28 vacant posts of Food Safety Officer.

The minister also said that a Food Analysis Laboratory is being established in Dehradun and posts have been created for the facility. “The analysis of food samples at the laboratory is proposed to begin by March 31,” he said.