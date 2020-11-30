e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Absolutely disgusting, baseless’: Shehla Rashid on estranged father’s allegations against her NGOs

‘Absolutely disgusting, baseless’: Shehla Rashid on estranged father’s allegations against her NGOs

Shehla termed her father’s statement “absolutely disgusting and baseless” and said this was his reaction after a court barred him entry into their Srinagar house on November 17 in response to a complaint filed by the family against him under domestic violence.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 22:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Jammu
Student activist Shehla Rashid speaks to a student gathering in front of Admin Building in New Delhi on Friday, February 26, 2016. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
Student activist Shehla Rashid speaks to a student gathering in front of Admin Building in New Delhi on Friday, February 26, 2016. (Photo by Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
         

Abdul Rashid Shora, the estranged father of student activist Shehla Rashid, on Monday levelled serious allegations against her, demanding that a probe be initiated into her NGOs and also accused her of having taken a huge amount of money for joining politics in Kashmir valley, a charge denied by her.

Shehla termed her father’s statement “absolutely disgusting and baseless” and said this was his reaction after a court barred him entry into their Srinagar house on November 17 in response to a complaint filed by the family against him under domestic violence.

Releasing a three-page letter addressed to the Director General of Police at a press conference here, Shora claimed that he is facing a threat to his life from Shehla, her security guard, sister and her mother.

“She had taken Rs three crore to join politics in Kashmir from (former MLA) Engineer Rashid and (businessman) Zahoor Watali (both of whom were arrested last year by the National Investigation Agency for their alleged involvement in terror funding case),” Shora claimed.

Shehla, a former JNU student leader, joined politics and became a founding member of JK Political Movement floated by IAS topper turned politician Shah Faesal. However, she later announced her “dissociation with the electoral mainstream in Kashmir” last year.

He also demanded a probe into the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), being run by Shehla, and the bank accounts of his daughters and their mother.

However, Shehla tweeted a detailed response saying “Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum and sis. To keep it short and straight, he’s a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that.” Terming the allegations “absolutely disgusting and baseless”, she said the fact of the matter is that they have filed a complaint of domestic violence with a court in Kashmir against her father and it has passed an order restraining his entry into their home.

“My mother has tolerated abuse, violence and mental torture all her life. She has kept quiet for the sake of respect for the family…now that we have started speaking up against his physical and mental abuse, he has started abusing us too,” she said, requesting everyone not to take him seriously.

tags
top news
BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
‘He had all the time in the world’: Babar Azam names his ‘idol’
‘He had all the time in the world’: Babar Azam names his ‘idol’
Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates
Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In