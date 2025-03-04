Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Abu Azmi's son faces legal action after public fight in Goa supermarket

PTI |
Mar 04, 2025 05:20 PM IST

Police recorded statements and initiated a case against him and others for disturbing public peace.

The Goa police on Tuesday filed a case against Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi's son Abu Farhan Azmi and others on charges of indulging in a fight at a public place in the state and disturbing peace, officials said.

Abu Farhan Azmi, the son of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi, and other individuals were charged by the Goa police on Tuesday with fighting in a public setting and disturbing the peace(PTI)
Abu Farhan Azmi, the son of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi, and other individuals were charged by the Goa police on Tuesday with fighting in a public setting and disturbing the peace(PTI)

Restaurateur and entrepreneur Abu Farhan Azmi the is husband of actor Ayesha Takia.

The development comes at a time when Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi has been facing an FIR in Maharashtra and criticism from the ruling alliance members there over his comments eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Also read: IPS officer transferred after complaint filed against IG

The Goa police in a release said their control room received a call at 11.12 pm on Monday, informing that a fight was taking place at a super market in Candolim (North Goa district).

During the fight, Abu Farhan Azmi reportedly told the rival group that he had a licensed firearm which he was carrying, Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik told PTI.

When police arrived at the scene, it was informed that there was a scuffle between two groups - including that of Farhan Azmi - over a petty matter, the official said.

Both parties involved in the altercation were later brought to Calangute police station. They were given the opportunity to file complaints, but both parties refused to do, the police release said.

"As per protocol, they were sent for medical examination at District Hospital, Mapusa, but they refused the medical examination," the release said.

Abu Farhan Azmi produced a valid arms licence, issued by the authority concerned, along with a permit to carry it in Goa, it said.

The statements of all the accused were recorded by the Calangute police on Tuesday morning.

Also read: Sexual harassment case against pastor: Women’s commission seeks police report

"Since the individuals involved were fighting in a public place, disturbing public peace and causing affray, a state-initiated complaint was filed by PSI Paresh Sinari of Calangute police station," the release said.

A case was registered against Abu Farhan Azmi, Zeon Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, Sham, and others under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On