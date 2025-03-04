Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resigns amid row over sarpanch murder

Maharashtra state minister Dhananjay Munde submitted his resignation today to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis amid a row over the murder of the sarpanch of Beed. Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resigns(HT_PRINT)

Dhananjay Munde tendered his resignation to CM Fadnavis at his official residence through his private secretary Prashant Bhamre and officer on special duty Prashant Joshi.

CM Fadnavis announced that Munde had been relieved from his post, as the state minister of food and civil supplies, on the premises of the state legislature. He stated that the resignation had now been submitted to the governor of the state for further processing.

Munde's resignation comes amidst escalating controversy around his close aide Walmik Karad being named as the mastermind behind the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December 2024.

Karad has been named in the chargesheet filed by the Maharashtra police and was purportedly seen in videos of an incident where five accused persons are seen beating the half-naked sarpanch with a white pipe and a wooden stick as well as kicking and punching him.

In another screenshot of the video, accused Sudarshan Ghule is seen forcing Deshmukh to chant that "Sudarshan Ghule is the father of all,". Another accused urinates on the sarpanch who is seen bleeding profusely, according to the chargesheet.

Dhananjay Munde was not only the MLA of Parli in Beed, but was also Beed district's guardian minister. Videos and screenshots of the murder found their way online and became viral, inviting more flak regarding the NCP leader's relations with the accused in the sarpanch's murder.

The decision to ask for Munde's resignation was reportedly taken during a meeting last night between CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the chief of the NCP.

Ajit Pawar also held a separate meeting with Dhananjay Munde regarding his resignation yesterday after his talk with chief minister Fadnavis.

(This is developing story. Details awaited)