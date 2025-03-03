Fadnavis says govt’s decision on tainted ministers hinges on ‘morality’, court decision

MUMBAI: While speculation abounds that controversial minister Dhananjay Munde of the NCP will hand in his resignation, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis declared at a press conference on Sunday that the government would take a decision on sacking the minister if it was felt that the ethics of the government were being affected by the case. Fadnavis also clarified that the decision on the resignation of another NCP leader, agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate, would be based on the appellate court decision. Mumbai, India - March 2, 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis interacts with Dhanajay Miunde, during tea session before budget assembly session at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

It was a social media post by Karuna Munde, Dhananjay Munde’s estranged first wife, that gave rise to the conjecture about Munde resigning. In her post, Karuna said that Munde would resign on March 3, the first day of the budget session. “According to my sources, he submitted his resignation two days ago to party chief Ajit Pawar,” she told the media. “The resignation was asked for by Ajit Pawar despite Munde’s unwillingness.”

Karuna added that Munde had said he would submit his resignation if Walmik Karad was found guilty in the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. “The CID, in its chargesheet, said that Karad was involved in the extortion bid that led to the murder,” she said. “The CM will now have to accept his resignation.”

Meanwhile, the opposition has also made it clear that it will raise the issue of the two tainted ministers in the budget session. Opposition and ruling party MLAs as well as the villagers of Massajog in Beed have been vociferously demanding action against Munde. Karad and nine others have been booked under MCOCA in the case.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “It has been proven now that Karad and Munde are the two sides of the same coin. Munde will have to give his resignation now on ethical grounds.” Union minister Ramdas Athawale declared that since Munde and Karad were close, he ought to resign.

Social activist Anjali Damania, who has been vocal in the case, said that she would announce her stand on Monday. “Everybody is eagerly waiting for the resignation; if it does not happen, I will announce my stand by holding a press conference,” she said.

When asked about social activist Anna Hazare’s demand that Munde tender his resignation on moral grounds, Fadnavis said that the government had already made its stand clear. “We have discussed the issue among ourselves,” he said. “The moment we feel that the morality of the government has deteriorated, we will take immediate action without shielding anybody.”

The CM said the call on action against Kokate, who has been convicted by a lower court in a land scam, would be taken based on the appellate court’s decision. “If the conviction is stayed, there will be no need for any action against Kokate; if not, the action will be according to the lower court order,” he said. The verdict is expected on March 5.