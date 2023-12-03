'Abusing Sanatana Dharma...': Venkatesh Prasad hails BJP's 'landslide victory'

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad on Sunday took a veiled dig at the Congress and its alliance partners after their dismal performance in the assembly elections. He attributed the Congress's performance to the 'Sanatana Dharma' row kicked up by its ally Udaynidhi Stalin's 'eradication' remark. He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Amit Shah's leadership. Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad(PTI)

"Abusing Sanatana Dharma was bound to have its consequences. Many congratulations to the BJP for a landslide victory. Just another testimony of the amazing leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and great work by the party cadre at the grassroot levels," he wrote on X.

Stalin had said that sanatana dharma was against social justice and equality and should be eradicated.

Later, the BJP said the attack on the Sanatana Dharma was part of the Congress party and its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's strategy.

Party chief JP Nadda had slammed the INDIA bloc over the comment as DMK is part of the anti-BJP alliance.

"The Congress and the INDI Alliance should make their view clear and tell if the Constitution gives the right to make objectionable comments against any religion? Do INDIA Alliance members not know the constitutional provisions,” Nadda had said on X, formerly Twitter.

He had asked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to explain why hate against Sanatana Dharma was being sold in the name of mohabbat ki dukan.

"This mega mall of hate is only for power; divide and rule," he had said.

The BJP on Sunday appeared to be scoring a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The party was also ahead in Chhattisgarh. The Congress was on its way to defeating KCR's BRS in Telangana.