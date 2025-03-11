New Delhi, The three-day Youth Parliament organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad concluded on Tuesday with a special session focused on the Northeast. ABVP’s three-day Youth Parliament concludes, focus on Northeast development

The event was held from from March 9 to 11 at the NDMC Convention Centre in collaboration with Student's Experience in Interstate Living , the event saw participation from 170 representatives of 95 student organisations across the seven northeastern states, an official statement of ABVP said.

Prominent attendees included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey RSS Joint General Secretary Mukund CR, ABVP National Organizing Secretary Ashish Chauhan, and ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Solanki, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah emphasised the government's commitment to the region, stating that insurgency had reduced by 70 per cent in the past decade, with over 10,500 insurgents surrendering. He highlighted a 153 per cent increase in budgetary allocations for the Northeast in 2024-25 compared to 2014-15 and announced a flood control initiative involving the construction of 300 new lakes.

The Youth Parliament provided a platform for students to discuss crucial issues such as education, health, connectivity, tourism, border security, and entrepreneurship, the statement said.

Key demands included infrastructure development, improved digital connectivity, and stronger de-addiction programs, it added.

On the first day, the Tribal Students' Parliament was held, where participants deliberated on education, health, employment, language preservation, and heritage conservation. Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey highlighted the vital role of tribal communities in preserving Indian culture, stating, "Tribal communities serve as the flag-bearers of Indian heritage. Their role in safeguarding our traditions is invaluable."

The second day featured the Girls' Parliament, where Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged with students and sought their suggestions for the upcoming state budget. "I felt happy to be present among the women students of Delhi University and ABVP. Students from all corners of the country participated in the Youth Parliament," she said.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Solanki noted that ABVP had consistently worked for the security, cultural unity, and overall development of the Northeast. He emphasised that the event was not just about discussions but aimed at ensuring student participation in policy-making.

"ABVP has always played an active role in the security, cultural unity and overall development of North-East Bharat. Whether it is the issue of illegal infiltration from Bangladesh in Assam or initiative of awakening national consciousness through Shaheed Jyoti Yatra, ABVP has shown determination on every front with efforts been made to strongly connect the North-East with national mainstream," Solanki said.

This Northeast and Youth Parliament is not just limited to dialogues but also a step to ensure student participation in policy-making under which the decisions are taken and demands are conveyed to the government, he added.

The Youth Parliament concluded with a call for greater integration of northeastern students into the national mainstream, with ABVP positioning itself as a bridge between student organisations across the country, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.