Accident compensation claims to be settled in 3 months as per new proposal

The Centre and insurance companies have agreed to a mechanism for settling motor accident compensation claims through mediation that may at best take over three months, the Supreme Court was told last week.

The court was informed about the proposed mechanism as it was considering passing directions to speed up cases pending in the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT). As per the National Judicial Data Grid, nearly 25% of over 7.36 million MACT cases were in the trial stage for over three years whereas in 650 of these cases, the delay was over two decades.

A report on suggestions for the mechanism, prepared by additional solicitor general Jayant Sud, was presented before a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh on October 26. The court will consider the suggestion at the next hearing on November 16.

The report said that the alarming situation of pendency of motor accident claims has choked the entire justice delivery system. “...further directions may be passed for not only speedy disposal of motor accident claims but also to ensure that award amount reaches the victims expeditiously and without any deductions.”

The report has suggested that the insurer files the offer for settlement before MACT within 30 days of receipt of the detailed accident report from police or MACT. “Within a week after receiving the offer, the Tribunal shall refer the claimant and insurer to the Motor Accident Mediation Cell or Online Dispute Centre to consider the insurance company’s offer.” It said trained mediators shall engage both the claimant and the insurance company to arrive at a “just and reasonable” compensation based on the principles for computing compensation as laid down by the courts in the past.

The report said the Mediation Cell or Online Dispute Centre will have to submit a report to the MACT within 30 days indicating the consent of parties and the justification for arriving at the proposed compensation. The parties will also have the option to refuse the offer during mediation. If the parties arrive at an amicable settlement, the MACT will act upon the Mediation Cell’s report and pass an order recording consent of both parties and close the case.

The suggestions can be implemented after the court’s approval. The court earlier gave the go-ahead to the General Insurance Council (GIC) to launch a mobile app where first information reports, detailed accident reports, photographs can be instantly uploaded by police and MACTs across the country. The mechanism will allow uniform access to the insurance companies for speedy processing of claims.

The GIC, an umbrella body of 43 public and private insurance firms, was on October 26 included as a party to the court proceedings. It supported the mobile app suggestion and agreed to launch it.

Sud said a framework must be prepared by the law ministry to appoint mediators and the fees payable to them.

“Till the time such framework is made, one-half of fees prescribed as per the Fourth Schedule of Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, can be considered,” Sud told the court.

The report has proposed that if the settlement amount is below ₹25 lakh, the mediation fees shall be paid by the insurance firm. In cases involving amounts over ₹25 lakh, the burden of fees shall be borne jointly by the claimant and insurance firm.