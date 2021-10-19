Accused in pregnant elephant death in Kerala surrenders after a year

One of the accused in the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala’s Malappuram last year — which caused nationwide outrage — surrendered before a local court in Palakkad on October 16, a senior police officer confirmed on Tuesday. Thirty-eight-year-old M Riyasuddin was subsequently remanded in judicial custody for a week, the officer added.

“He discreetly approached the court which remanded him in judicial custody. We will move the court for police custody,” the senior officer who did not wish to be named said.

Riyasuddin is the second accused in the case. His father, Abdul Kareem, 64, is the prime accused in the case and is still at large, police said.

A case was registered against the duo in June last year after they fed a 15-year-old pregnant elephant a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The elephant died after the crackers blew in her mouth.

