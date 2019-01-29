 Act against those responsible for attacks on BJP supporters, Rajnath tells Mamata
Act against those responsible for attacks on BJP supporters, Rajnath tells Mamata

Soon after BJP chief Amit Shah’s public rally, in East Midnapore district’s Contai area, it was reported that some people attacked the BJP members who participated in the event.

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 23:38 IST
Indo-Asian News Service, New Delhi
Some BJP supporters were attacked and vehicles vandalised after BJP President Amit Shah’s Save Bengal Save Democracy' rally in Contai town, 150 km from Kolkata in West Bengal, India on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)(HT Photo)

Expressing serious concern over violence and arson against people who participated in BJP President Amit Shah’s rally in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked her to take strict action against the guilty.

“The Home Minister asked West Bengal CM that those who indulged in violence should be brought to book,”the Home Minister’s official account tweeted.

Coming down heavily on the Banerjee government on the refugee crisis, Shah said if elected to power, the BJP will ensure citizenship to all refugees and drive away all the infiltrators from Bengal.

Soon after Shah’s public rally, in East Midnapore district’s Contai area, it was reported that some people attacked the BJP members who participated in the event.

