'Action like expulsion...': Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav's terse message for Om Birla

Rahul Gandhi, the new Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday, told the newly elected Speaker, Om Birla, that the idea of running the House without those opposed to the government's views is "non-democratic". Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks after the election of the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. (PTI)

"I am confident that you will allow us to represent our voice, allow us to speak, and allow us to represent the voice of the people of India. The question is not how efficiently the House is run. The question is how much of India's voice is being allowed to be heard in this House. The idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of the Opposition is non-democratic. This election has shown that the people of India expect the Opposition to defend the Constitution," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's ally, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, also had a terse message for the Kota MP.

"I congratulate you and extend you best wishes on behalf of all my colleagues. The post that you are occupying has glorious traditions attached to it. We believe that this will continue without any discrimination and as Lok Sabha Speaker you will give equal opportunities and respect to every member and party," he said.

Referring to the mass suspension of MPs in the Winter Session of the Parliament, Yadav, whose party won 37 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, said the INDIA bloc expects that the voice of no MP will be stifled.

"Impartiality is a great responsibility of this great position...We expect that no public representative's voice will be stifled, nor will action like expulsion take place again. Your control is on the Opposition but it should be on the ruling side too. The House should function on your signals and not the other way around. We stand with all your just decisions...I hope that you would respect the Opposition as much as you respect the ruling dispensation and let them present their side," he added.

Despite the Opposition's demand for a division, Om Birla was elected by a voice vote on Wednesday.

This was the fourth time in the history of the Lok Sabha that the Speaker was chosen by way of an election.

Congress MP K Suresh had also filed his nomination after the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc failed to achieve a consensus over the latter's demand for the Deputy Speaker post.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule also remembered the suspension of dozens of MPs.

"A lot has been done. In 5 years, you have done very good work. But when 150 of my colleagues were suspended, we were all saddened. So, it should be an effort to see that you do not think of suspension in the next 5 years. We are always ready for dialogues," he added.

