‘Action, not just promises’: Anand Mahindra reacts after Mahindra's price drop from Sept 6

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday reacted to the automaker announcing a price cut of up to ₹1.6 lakh on its cars, saying “Action. Not just promises.” Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, said in a post: "Action. Not just promises."(Bloomberg)

The automaker chairman's post on X came shortly after Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) announced that the auto major will slash prices across several of its SUV models starting today (September 6). The move comes after the recent GST rate rationalisation, which comes into effect on September 22.

With the latest announcement, Mahindra becomes the country's first automaker to pass on the benefit of lower tax rates directly to customers this early.

In the post, Mahindra said, “Action. Not just promises. Thank you, Team @Mahindra_Auto.”

He also shared an image along with the social media post, which read: "Everyone said 22nd Sept, we said NOW. AVAIL GST BENEFITS STARTING 6th SEPT. GET UPTO RS 1.56 LAKH."

Under the GST reforms, announced this week, the tax rate on the passenger cars have been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

How will the price of Mahindra vehicles be impacted?

According to the automaker, ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) models like the XUV3XO (Diesel) see the most substantial savings, with a benefit of up to ₹1.56 lakh, as the GST rate drops from 31 per cent to 18 per cent. Similarly, the XUV3XO (Petrol) and THAR 2WD (Diesel) receive benefits of up to ₹1.40 lakh and ₹1.35 lakh, respectively.

Other popular models, such as the Bolero/Neo and Scorpio Classic, also enjoy GST reductions, resulting in savings of ₹1.27 lakh and ₹1.01 lakh, respectively.

Larger SUVs like the Scorpio-N, Thar Roxx, and XUV700, which previously attracted a higher tax rate of 48 per cent, now fall under the reduced slab of 40 per cent, offering benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh, ₹1.33 lakh, and ₹1.43 lakh, respectively.

Tata Motors, Toyota also announced GST benefits

Earlier, Tata Motors announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recent GST rate reduction on passenger vehicles to its customers, effective September 22.

Tata's announcement was followed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor, which said it is reducing prices of its vehicles by up to ₹3.49 lakh to pass on the benefits of GST rate cut to customers. The revised prices will come into effect from September 22.

"As a transparent and customer-centric company, we are pleased to pass on these benefits to our customers," Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement Varinder Wadhwa said in a statement.

Mahindra on Modi govt's GST reforms

Reacting to the restructuring of indirect tax slabs, Mahindra praised the government's move, highlighting the continuation of the 5 per cent GST rate on electric vehicles (EVs) as a vital step in advancing India's clean mobility mission.

The automobile sector, one of the largest contributors to the Indian economy, will also benefit from the reforms.