Active caseload decline as more recover in B’luru

Bengaluru: In the last 10 days, Bengaluru has recorded 88,772 new Covid-19 cases and 233,499 recoveries, reducing the active caseload in the city, according to state health department figures. In the same period, all 30 districts of Karnataka (including Bengaluru) have recorded 301,042 new infections and 477,192 recoveries, according to data compiled by Hindustan Times, based on the health bulletin of the state.

The recovery rate in Bengaluru has increased from 64.85% to 78.82%, which is among the lowest in the state that has an average of nearly 80%, adding to worries of prolonging the duration of the second wave of infections.

“Two things will tell us that we are probably over the peak; one is more number of recoveries compared to admission and the second is if the death rate is more because fatalities increase 14 days after the peak,” Dr N Ravi, neurovirologist and member of Karnataka’s technical advisory committee (TAC) on Covid-19, said.

The number of recoveries has remained consistent in most parts of the state. Experts said Bengaluru and a few other districts peaked together and will see an earlier decline in numbers while the regions that had a contained number of cases so far, could now witness a surge.

Karnataka recorded 22,758 new infections on Tuesday as against 38,224 recoveries, according to data from the state health department. The positivity rate has seen a decline and stood at 21.13%.

Bengaluru recorded 6,243 new infections and 13,210 recoveries on Tuesday.

However, the fatality rate reached a new high of 2.58% as 588 more deaths were recorded across Karnataka, including 350 in Bengaluru, data shows.

Dr Ravi said the higher number of deaths in Bengaluru as compared to rest of the state was because cases peaked fastest in the city. He said current predictions indicate that by mid-June, Bengaluru should reach pre-surge levels. Most other districts in the state would see their numbers come down to pre-surge levels by the end of June, he added.

Bidar and Kalaburagi, the two border districts in the north-eastern part of the state, have shown significant decline in new infections, data shows. The two districts, along with Bengaluru, were among the most impacted regions in the state.

There were 1,260 new infections in Belagavi, 1,285 in Hassan, 2,241 in Mysuru and 1,312 in Tumakuru, according to the daily bulletin.

However, several districts have recorded a higher death toll, data shows.

There were 24 deaths in Belagavi, 20 in Ballari, 19 in Shivamogga, 17 in Mysuru, 15 in Uttara Kannada, 14 in Tumakuru, 12 in Dharwad, and 11 each in Bengaluru Rural, Kalaburagi and Hassan, according to the state health bulletin.