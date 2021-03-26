Active cases of Covid-19 cross 4 lakh mark, up by 52,000 in 2 days

The resurgence of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the country has led to a more worrying situation. The number of active cases in the country crossed the four lakh-mark on Friday.

The last one lakh cases came in just five days, according to Union health ministry data. After Thursday's highest-ever single-day spike of 26,735 active cases, the count went up by 25,874 on Friday, the ministry's data showed. The active case tally now stands at 4,21,066.

The count of just two days shows that the country's active cases have increased by over 52,000.

India, meanwhile, recorded 59,118 fresh cases of the infection in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed on Friday morning. The surge is driven by rapid spread of the infection in six states, which account for 81 per cent of the new cases, according to health ministry.

These states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

Of these, Maharashtra recorded 35,952 new infections on Thursday, its highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic hit India. The state also recorded 111 Covid-19 fatalities. In the past seven days, the state has recorded 657 Covid-related deaths.

Mumbai also recorded an all-time high of 5,505 new cases. It also recorded 13 deaths.

According to the health ministry, 10 states - Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh - are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

The total number of recoveries in the country surged to 11,264,637 on Friday with 32987 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The ministry said on Thursday that the national recovery rate is 95.28 per cent.

As a sign of relief, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 5.46 crore mark on Thursday evening. A total of 5,46,65,820 vaccine doses have been given, according to the provisional report till 7 pm.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

To check the rapid spread of the disease, the Centre has opened vaccination for everyone above the age of 45 from April 1. Till now, under the second phase which began on March 1, those who are over 60 years of age and people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions are being inoculated.