Activist held for circulating caricature of Cheetah, later granted bail

Published on Oct 10, 2022 12:01 AM IST

His picture was a reference to the cheetahs which were reintroduced in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost six decades after the wild cat went extinct due to excessive hunting

According to police officials, Mangaluru-based social activist, Sunil Bajilakeri ,was booked and produced before a magistrate and later granted bail. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent

Bengaluru

A Mangaluru-based social activist, Sunil Bajilakeri ,was arrested for circulating a morphed caricature of a cheetah draped in a saree that attracted sharp criticism from several quarters who said that the post was offensive and derogatory.

“When is the cheetah’s baby shower (Kannada word; seemantha). Namibia cheetah,” he had posted online.

His picture was a reference to the cheetahs which were reintroduced in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost six decades after the wild cat went extinct due to excessive hunting.

The reference was to (mis)information that the animal was pregnant which later turned out to be false.

According to people aware of the developments, the Bajpe police visited Bajilakeri’s home on Friday night to serve him a notice based on a complaint by a private individual. However, when the police visited the home of Bajilakeri, there were some sharp exchanges between law enforcement authorities and the activist, leading to the arrest.

He was booked under section 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty).

According to police officials, the activist was booked and produced before a magistrate and later granted bail.

He was originally charged under Section 153 (A) 505 (1)(B), 509 and section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Monday, October 10, 2022
