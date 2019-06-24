Activist who put ‘Tejashwi missing’ hoarding receives death threats

Social activist Tamanna Hashmi, who had put up hoarding in Muzaffarpur, announcing Rs 5,100 reward for those providing information about the ‘mysteriously missing leader of opposition’ Tejashwi Yadav, is now receiving death threats.

The activist, who is a native of Muzafffarpur’s Adiapur village, says that ever since he put up the hoarding, he has been receiving innumerable calls from anonymous persons abusing him and threatening him for the act besides coercing him to pull down the hoarding immediately.

One such call came to him on Saturday where the anonymous person using abusing language threatened to send him to Pakistan and warned him with dire consequences.

Hashmi has hence lodged an FIR against the anonymous person. In the FIR, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, Hashmi alleged that the caller used expletives against his religion and warned that he would have to pay a heavy price for speaking ill against the RJD leader.

The police said that they have received the complaint and have begun investigation. “We are scanning details of the phone number that Hashmi has provided to us. We have got some leads in the case but cannot reveal it to the press until the accused is arrested,” said an officer, probing the case requesting not to be named.

The leader of opposition and RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s scion has gone mysteriously missing ever since the parliamentary poll results were declared. For the first time since its formation, the party couldn’t win one seat and open its account in the poll. No RJD leader has any information about their party’s chief ministerial candidate.

With Muzaffarpur witnessing outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AEA) that has claimed lives of more than 140 children so far in the two hospitals best equipped to treat cases, the locals badly missed Tejashwi to put pressure on the government to spruce up the medicare facilities in the hospital. Hashmi says he is not the one to be cowed down and would not remove the poster come what may.

