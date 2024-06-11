Actor Pawan Kalyan elected as leader of the Janasena Legislative party in Andhra Pradesh

The Janasena Party on Tuesday unanimously elected its chief, Pawan Kalyan, as the leader of the Legislative Party. All 21 MLAs of the party attended the meeting and supported the proposal to elect Pawan Kalyan as its leader. (PTI)

The proposal was passed in a meeting of the party MLAs held at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri this morning. All 21 MLAs of the party attended the meeting and supported the proposal to elect Pawan Kalyan as its leader.

Meanwhile, the Janasena Party chief proposed the name of N Chandrababu Naidu as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh at a legislative party meeting of the National Democratic Alliance held in Vijayawada today. The proposal was supported by BJP state president and newly elected MP D Purandeswari and the Telugu Desam Party chief was unanimously elected the alliance's leader of the House.

TDP, Janasena Party, and BJP, which fought together as NDA in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, registered a landslide victory, winning 164 out of the total 175 seats. TDP won 135 seats, Janasena Party won 21, and BJP won 8.

Earlier in the day, TDP's Chandrababu Naidu met with Andhra governor S Abdul Nazeer to stake a claim to form the government in the state.

Naidu while addressing the meeting thanked the people for the historic mandate. "All MLAs of BJP, Janasena and TDP have given their consent for me to become Andhra Pradesh's upcoming Chief Minister of NDA government," he said while addressing the meeting.

"This much victory and satisfaction I never had before. In Delhi, everyone respected us because of the mandate the people has given us. In 1994, there was one side elections. Even then we did not win these many seats. We won 164 seats. We only lost 11 seats. That is we won 93 per cent. The average voting percentage was 57 per cent in this election. Our responsibility has increased," Naidu said.

After meeting the Governor Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari said, "There was an NDA meeting today in which Chandrababu Naidu was elected as the leader of the NDA Legislative Assembly. We have just come to the Governor and submitted a request letter to him that he should invite Chandrababu Naidu to form the government immediately, to which the Governor has responded and said that following the proper procedures he will immediately call him to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow."