Actor Sanchari Vijay declared brain dead

Bengaluru: National award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who sustained serious head injuries in a road accident, was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, doctors attending the actor said. The 38-year-old actor’s motorcycle skidded on Saturday night, resulting in him sustaining serious head injuries.

He was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru. A statement from the hospital said he was on life support in the neurology ICU. “Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family had come forward and consented to organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will follow the guidelines as per organ donation protocol,” read the hospital’s statement.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said he was deeply pained to know about it and expressed his sorrow.

Fellow Kannada actor Sudeep took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to express his condolences. “Very, very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last.” Sudeep, who had met Vijay before the lockdown, added, “Met him a couple of times just before this lockdown... All excited about his next film that’s due for release. Very sad. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. RIP.”

According to police, Vijay, a resident of Vajarahalli on Bannerghatta Road, and his friend Naveen had gone out to buy medicines and were returning to the latter’s residence when the two-wheeler skidded and hit an electric pole. Around 11.45 pm, Naveen, who was riding the motorcycle, and Vijay were heading from the former’s house to a medical shop to buy medicines. They had dinner at Naveen’s residence at L&T South City and the accident took place a few metres away.

Vijay made his debut with the film ‘Rangappa Hogbitna’ in 2011. He has appeared in a slew of Kannada films including ‘Dasavala’, ‘Harivu’, ‘Oggarane’, ‘Killing Veerappan’, ‘Varthamana’ and ‘Sipaayi’ among others. He rose to fame with the film ‘Naanu Avanalla Avalu’, for which he won the National Award in 2015.