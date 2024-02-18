 Actor Sunny Leone's photo appears on UP Police recruitment exam admit card | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Actor Sunny Leone's photo appears on UP Police recruitment exam admit card

Actor Sunny Leone's photo appears on UP Police recruitment exam admit card

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2024 06:44 AM IST

According to the police, actor Sunny Leone's photo was uploaded by the candidate during the registration process.

A photograph of actor Sunny Leone along with her name appearing on an admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination has gone viral on social media.

Visuals of the admit card with the name “Sunny Leon” and the photo of the actor have gone viral on social media.(X)
Media reports claimed that the registration was done on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRB) website for the post of constable (civil police).

The examination centre allotted in the admit card was Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College in Kannauj's Tirwa. The exam was held on February 17, the reports claimed

Live Hindustan reported that the mobile number used during the registration belongs to a resident in UP's Mahoba. The address provided in the registration form is in Mumbai.

The college administration, however, said no candidate appeared with the particular admit card on the day of the examination.

Meanwhile, police officials said the admit card was fake and that the photo of the actor was uploaded during the registration process by the candidate, the report said. It added that directions were issued to the candidate. The person was asked to appear at the centre with their photograph and the Aadhaar card.

Dainik Jagran reported that the cyber cell of the Kannauj Police was investigating the case.

UP Police constable recruitment exam

The Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination began on Saturday. The two-day exam is being conducted in two shifts across all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Security has been ramped up at the examination centres for the smooth conduct of the exam.

More than 120 people have been arrested across Uttar Pradesh in the last two days for impersonating candidates, news agency PTI, quoting police officials.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said among the 122 arrested in total, 15 were in Etah, nine each in Mau, Prayagraj and Siddharthanagar, eight in Ghazipur, seven in Azamgarh, six in Gorakhpur, five in Jaunpur, four in Firozabad, three each in Kaushambi and Hathras, two each in Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra and Kanpur, and one each in Ballia, Deoria and Bijnor.

Fifteen people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly planning to use unfair means during the examination, PTI reported.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

