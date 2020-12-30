e-paper
Actor tried to sell A/C for Rs 11,500 on online portal, lost Rs 34,000: Cop

Actor tried to sell A/C for Rs 11,500 on online portal, lost Rs 34,000: Cop

The actor Mohak Khurana told police that he wanted to sell his used air conditioner and posted a photograph on online portal OLX on December 21. He was looking to get Rs 11,500 for it.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 16:46 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The actor told the police that the money was deducted from his account in two instalments soon after he used the code.
(Photo: Getty/ Shutterstock)
         

Bollywood and television actor Mohak Khurana has told the police that Rs 34,000 was debited from his account after he used a QR code received on his phone from a prospective buyer for his old air-conditioner, a police officer in Mumbai’s Oshiwara said on Monday.

Khurana told the police that the money was deducted from his account in two instalments soon after he used the code.

The actor told police that he wanted to sell his used air conditioner and posted a photograph on online portal OLX on December 21. He was looking to get Rs 11,500 for it.

Mohak Khurana received the first call from a prospective buyer the next day.

The person, Khurana told the police, called around 2 pm and did not even try to bargain as he had expected. The man told him that he would send him a QR code and advised him to scan it to receive the money.

Khurana received a QR code over WhatsApp which he scanned.

But instead of receiving the money, he got a message from his bank that Rs 11,500 had been deducted from his account. A few seconds later, he got a second message from his bank that Rs. 23,000 had been debited from his bank account.

Khurana tried calling back the person but the person didn’t pick up the phone.

Khurana figured that he had been targeted by a cyber fraudster and filed a police complaint.

A police officer attached to the Oshiwara police station told HT that a First Information Report had been registered against an unknown person under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

