Actor-politician Vijay mocks DMK, Centre over 3-language NEP row: ‘Like LKG-UKG kids’

Actor-politician Vijay, at his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) first anniversary celebrations, took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and Tamil Nadu's DMK government for fighting like "LKG, UKG kids" over the three-language policy and education funds for the state. TVK chief and actor Vijay also expressed his wish to collaborate and work with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party. (X/@Actor_Vijay)

Vijay also condemned the Centre's alleged condition that it would not release the state's education funds if the DMK government does not accept and implement the three-language policy, an arrangement which necessitates the inclusion of Hindi language.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK leaders have sternly opposed this language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, warning that the southern state is ready for "another language war".

Taking a dig, Vijay mentioned how the Centre and the DMK-led state government were at loggerheads, similar to the way kids studying in LKG and UKG fight with each other.

"Their (Centre) job is to give the funds, here these people's (DMK government) responsibility to take the funds is their right. But, both these sides, instead of taking the matter seriously, are of 'fascism, and payasam (sweet milk)'," Vijay said at his party's event.

BJP, DMK playing with 'hashtags'

Vijay also alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the Stalin administration in Tamil Nadu have a "setting", saying that they are going back and forth and playing with "hashtags".

The hashtag remark was made in reference to the 'GetOutModi' and 'GetOutStalin' hashtag campaigns that the DMK and the BJP launched on social media, respectively.

He said both sides are pretending to fight each other, which they want the others, including the TVK, to “believe”.

"What, bro? It's very wrong!" Vijay remarked in another sarcastic comment about the state and central administrations.

TVK's Vijay aims at 2026 polls

Addressing his party's first-anniversary celebration event, Vijay said his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is emerging as a primary political force in the Tamil Nadu political circuit.

He added that his party is present in politics "with a firm commitment and to create history in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections of Tamil Nadu like the 1967 and 1977 polls of our state, without compromising our party's ideological principles at any cost".

Jan Suraaj party founder and political analyst Prashant Kishor also attended the event. Vijay thanked Kishor for participating in his party's celebrations.

"I am here to collaborate with you (Prashant Kishor) and work with you towards upholding the secular and democratic ideals in Tamil Nadu and beyond," Vijay remarked.

Vijay also advocated for youngsters to work for and with political parties, asking what is wrong with the young workforce being a part of the circuit. He gave the example of former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran and said that when he started his party, most youngsters were standing behind him.

Vijay asserted that his party will firmly stand against those who speak lies and come out strong in the 2026 state assembly polls.