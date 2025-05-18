Adani Defence ties up with Elbit subsidiary for anti-submarine warfare ecosystem

Ahmedabad: Adani Defence & Aerospace on Sunday announced it has collaborated with Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC, a U.S.-based company specialising in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems. Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace and Donnelly Bohan, president and CEO, Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC.

Sparton operates as a subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America, which is the U.S. arm of Israel-headquartered Elbit Systems, a global leader in defence and homeland security technologies.

“This partnership marks a significant step toward localizing the assembly of complex electronic systems and advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) solutions for the Indian and global markets,” the company said in a statement.

With this collaboration, Adani Defence & Aerospace becomes the first private sector company in India to offer indigenised sonobuoy solutions, underscoring its commitment to bolstering the nation’s self-reliance, said an official. The partnership will combine Sparton’s pioneering ASW technology with Adani Defence’s established expertise in development, manufacturing, and sustenance for the Indian Navy.

Sonobuoys are mission-critical platforms for enhancing Undersea Domain Awareness (UDA), providing an effective means to detect, locate, and track submarines and other underwater threats. Playing a key role in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and other naval operations, they support in maintaining naval security and in protecting naval carrier strike groups.

For decades, India has been importing this critical naval capability from global markets, increasing our dependency on foreign OEMs. Aligned with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative, Sparton’s ongoing relationship with the Indian Navy, will now facilitate Adani Defence to indigenise the delivery of these solutions that are made in India, for India, the company said in a statement.

“In an increasingly volatile maritime environment, strengthening India’s undersea warfare capabilities is not merely a strategic priority but an imperative for safeguarding sovereignty and national interests. The Indian Navy requires integrated, mission-ready ISR and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, including critical systems like sonobuoys, that are indigenously developed, swiftly deployable, and globally competitive,” said Jeet Adani, vice president of Adani Enterprises.

Through this partnership with Sparton, Adani Defence & Aerospace becomes the first private company in India to offer indigenised sonobuoy solutions, enabling access to advanced technologies while fostering a future-ready, self-reliant defence ecosystem, he added.

Donnelly Bohan, president and CEO, Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC said in a media statement that Sparton has a long legacy for problem solving, advanced engineering and manufacturing of America’s best maritime defense solutions. “This partnership will enable us to localize assemblage, create high-technology skill sets, and deliver reliable ASW solutions tailored to the India Navy’s needs,” he said.

The partnership builds on past Adani-Elbit collaborations, including a 2016 collaboration to develop Unmanned Aircraft Systems, including drones and control systems, under ‘Make in India’. In 2018, their joint venture launched India’s first private UAV manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, producing aerostructures for Hermes 900 and 450.

By 2020, they exported mini-UAV systems and established a design centre. In 2023, Elbit acquired a 44% stake in Adani’s Atharva Advanced Systems for autonomous aerial technologies.