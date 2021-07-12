Adar Poonawalla joins Laxmi Narayan Tripathi to provide equal healthcare rights to trans community

Adar Poonawala, the chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), said on Monday he would collaborate with transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi to provide equal opportunities in the field of healthcare to the community in India.

“I have always believed that healthcare and dignity should be fundamental human rights. I look forward to collaborate with Laxmi Narayan Tripathi in providing equal opportunities to the transgender community in India,” tweeted Poonawala, the chief of the company which manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca developed vaccine Covishield.

Till June, only 11.45% of the transgender population was partially vaccinated with one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Their population as per the last Census is estimated to be around 490,000, however, the community estimates the figure to be around 1.8 million. The measly vaccination numbers, say experts, are due to a combination of factors like digital divide, vaccine hesitancy, and a general distrust in the public healthcare system.

Thane Municipal Corporation had organised a vaccination drive for transgenders on June 19. Vaccination was opened for individuals in the age group of 30-44 but with prior online appointment even though no identity cards were needed.

Aqsa Shaikh, India’s first transgender nodal officer of a Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, told Hindustan Times that her community is deserving of the same rights as others.

Many cities are launching drives to vaccinate members of the transgender community but the concerted effort by the states seems to be lacking so far. The community has also been financially impacted by the second wave of coronavirus.

Amrita Sarkar of the India HIV/AIDS Alliance in Delhi told Hindustan Times that transgenders are in dire need of vaccination because they have higher rates of sexually transmitted infections and HIV/AIDS-related infections which leads to a compromised immunity and renders them more susceptible to coronavirus.