Adar Poonawalla thanks Biden, Jaishankar for US policy change, says vaccine production will increase

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday thanked the US government and India's foreign minister S Jaishankar as the US lifted restrictions from AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi. The move will "hopefully increase the supply of raw materials globally and to India; boosting our vaccine production capacity and strengthening our united fight against this pandemic," Poonawalla tweeted.

Indian diplomacy is focussed on securing the vaccine supply chain, the minister of external affairs tweeted, responding to Poonawalla's tweet.

Thanks to the efforts of @POTUS, @WhiteHouse, & @DrSJaishankar, this policy change will hopefully increase the supply of raw materials globally and to India; boosting our vaccine production capacity and strengthening our united fight against this pandemic. https://t.co/bHADBwiUnm — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) June 4, 2021

Also Read: US yet to fix country-specific vaccine allocation, FDA nod for AstraZeneca jabs likely soon

The US administration released its vaccine sharing plan and its decision to remove Defense Production Act priority ratings on AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi vaccines. With this relaxation, the companies can now decide whom they want to sell their vaccines to.

Indian diplomacy is focussed on securing the vaccine supply chain. https://t.co/lI9TY3XhzH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 4, 2021





"While the manufacturers will continue to make these three vaccines, this action will allow U.S.-based companies that supply these vaccine manufacturers to make their own decisions on which orders to fulfil first," the White House statement said.

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer, has tied up with AstraZeneca and is producing the Oxford vaccine, known as Covishield in India. It has also conducted trials in India and will also supply Covishield to World Health Organization's vaccine alliance Covax. Serum has also an agreement with Novavax and will produce its vaccine under the name Covavax.

Earlier, Adar Poonawalla raised the issue of US restriction on the export of raw material required for vaccine production. The restrictions were put in place in February and the US defended the restriction on the export of key raw materials saying it needs to cater to the need of the American people first.