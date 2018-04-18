Adityanath govt wants death penalty for raping minors, will write to Centre

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government will send a proposal to the central government demanding an amendment in existing law to award capital punishment to those convicted of raping minor girls.

He made the announcement at a high level meeting held in Lucknow to review women’s safety as well as the law and order situation in the state.

Voicing concern over a spurt in cases of rape of minors, Adityanath directed police officers to take strict action against rapists and other criminal elements.

“The state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy for crime and corruption. The state government will not compromise on women and girl’s safety,” Adityanath said.

The opposition parties have attacked the state government for its failure to check rape cases.

The alleged rape of a minor in Unnao by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has led to nationwide outrage. On Tuesday, a seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Etah.

In separate cases, a six-year-old girl was raped in Karchhana area of Allahabad, a minor girl was raped in Adityanath’s home district Gorakhpur and a girl was kidnapped and gang raped in Pilakhuwa area of Hapur in western UP in recent days.

Pulling up officers for their failure to check crime against women, the chief minister said, “The state government is committed to protecting the dignity of women and providing them with security”.

He directed the state home department and law department officers to ensure that rapists get strict punishment in court.

Adityanath said the 1090 women powerline (a women’s safety helpline launched by the Akhilesh government) will be made more effective. The service will be strengthened and extended to remote areas as well, he said.

He announced the emergency police response system UP 100 and Anti-Romeo Squad services will be merged with the 1090 women powerline service.

He directed police officers to patrol their areas, establish communication with people and collect feedback on measures taken by the state government about police functioning too.

He asked district magistrates and superintendents of police to hold regular dialogue with social organisations, educational institutions and women’s organisations regarding womens’ safety.

He said police officers with a clean image should be appointed station house officers(SHO). Action should be taken against the tainted officers and they should be removed from sensitive posts, he said.

Police officer of the rank of ADG and IGP will make regular visit to the districts to review crime control measures implemented at the police station level, he said.