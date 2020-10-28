e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Adityanath responsible for crimes against women in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Adityanath responsible for crimes against women in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav expressed concern at rising crimes against women and expressed the hope that his Samajwadi Party will win the 2022 assembly election.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference in Lucknow Tuesday.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference in Lucknow Tuesday.(PTI)
         

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the 2022 UP assembly polls will decide the country’s future course of politics and expressed confidence that his party will win the polls while targeting the Adityanath government on the law and front.

“Our target is the 2022 assembly polls. We are beginning with the by-polls, in which we will do very well,” he said at a press conference.

Akhilesh held the press conference to announce the entry of several senior BSP leaders and Congress leader and former union minister Salim Shervani into his party.

This was the SP chief’s first formal press conference in Lucknow since the outbreak of Covid pandemic.

Akhilesh said it would be his party’s endeavour to connect more and more people (from other parties) and accommodate them in his party as it prepares for the 2022 polls.

When told that BJP leaders were holding rallies in UP by-poll constituencies while SP leaders were not going out, Akhilesh said: “Our people did work on the ground. You will see it in the results.”

Attacking the BJP government over crime against women, Akhilesh said: “In UP law and order has completely collapsed. I remember the apex court had once said all states should emulate the 1090 (women helpline)-like system.” He further said if all states had a response system like 1090, Dail 100 (which now is called 112) and if society was sensitised about women safety then the kind of crimes against women that have happened wouldn’t have happened.

“I hold the government and chief minister responsible for all the crimes against women. What would you expect from the government that hides figures? There are innumerable incidents where the government did not do what it should have done. What you expect if the state’s chief minister says ‘Thok do (kill them)’,” Akhilesh said.

He also accused the government of failing to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“UP government decided that the disease would be less visible if tests were lesser. Cabinet ministers, members of assembly died, officers died, journalists died. And now the government is saying that we will have to live with Covid. If you and I have to live with Covid then why are our hospitals not proper?” he said.

The former chief minister also blamed BJP for the new farm laws that have sparked unrest.

“Just like the way people are distressed with Covid, farmers are distressed about their produce. This is the same BJP that had said that it would double farmers’ income. Today, paddy is being looted (purchased at low prices), whatever the farmer is producing is being looted. Everything is just slogans for BJP.”

tags
top news
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Bihar poll updates: Govt’s farm laws an invasion on state’s farmers, says Gandhi
Bihar poll updates: Govt’s farm laws an invasion on state’s farmers, says Gandhi
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes CM’s ex-secretary into custody
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes CM’s ex-secretary into custody
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In