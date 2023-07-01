Adityanath's office reacts to viral tweet ‘India should send Yogi to France’

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's office on Saturday reacted to a viral tweet that demanded Yogi Adityanath be sent to France to control the riot situation there within 24 hours. "Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law & order situation arises in any part of the globe, the World seeks solace and yearns for the transformative "Yogi Model" of Law & Order established by Maharaj Ji in Uttar Pradesh," the verified handle of Yogi Adityanath's office tweeted. Yogi Adityanath's office reacted to a viral tweet on France riot on Saturday.

The demand was raised by a Twitter account going by the name Professor N John Camm identifying himself as a senior interventional cardiologist. However, social media users doubted the identity of the Twitter and claimed that the handle actually belongs to Dr Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav who was once arrested for a cheating case.

France has been witnessing massive riots for the past few days after police shot 17-year-old Nahel on Tuesday.

On Twitter, many users lightly commented that Yogi Adityanath can control the riots in France in 24 hours, but this particular tweet by the handle @njohncamm with a blue tick went viral as the handle was presumed to be of an international personality.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi commented on the response of Yogi Adityanath's office and said they are so hungry for praise from foreigners that they did not even see that the account was fake. "False encounters, illegal bulldozer action and targeting the weak is not a transformative policy, it is the destruction of democracy. We had seen the truth of “Yogi Model” in Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras," Owaisi tweeted.

