‘Adjustment politics’ takes backseat as BJP, Congress trade charges on old cases

Bengaluru: The culture of “adjustment politics” which had been followed in Karnataka for past several years has now changed as both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have even started digging up old corruption cases against each other. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (CMO Karnataka)

Historically, Karnataka’s political landscape has been shaped by a culture of “adjustment politics,” where rival politicians and bureaucrats used to avoid pursuing corruption allegations against each other. However, the current political environment appears to be breaking this norm. “The gloves are off now,” said a senior Congress minister, as the Congress government reopens long-dormant cases involving BJP and JD(S) leaders. This shift marks a departure from the traditionally lenient approach between political opponents.

Since last year, the Congress and the BJP had started levying corruption allegations against each other. Last year during the assembly elections, the Congress capitalised on anti-incumbency sentiment, accusing the BJP government of taking a 40% commission from contractors, a claim first raised by the Karnataka contractors’ association. The Congress campaign gained momentum with the launch of the “PayCM” campaign, targeting then-chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. The campaign drew attention to several corruption cases, including the death of a contractor who had accused BJP leader KS Eshwarappa of demanding a bribe. Eshwarappa later resigned from his ministerial post amid public outrage.

A week before the Lok Sabha elections this year, residents of Hassan town began noticing pen drives found on the road. As per one of the residents, every half a kilometre someone was discovering these storage drives, which contained videos of then-Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s sexual assault of several women. While the videos were a topic of discussion, it was only after the elections that they became a national topic.

The intelligence department, and effectively the government, were aware of the situation but chose to wait. “It was a political courtesy extended by some top leaders in the government to the Gowda family,” said a senior intelligence officer who wished to remain anonymous.

Even though the government stated that it formed the Special Investigation Team after receiving a letter from the women’s commission, by that time, Prajwal Revanna had fled the country, evading immediate arrest.

Despite Congress coming to power with a decisive victory, the promised investigations into these cases didn’t take place for over a year. But now Karnataka is witnessing a fierce political showdown between the ruling Congress government and the opposition BJP, as both parties have accused each other of corruption and mismanagement. The Congress government, led by chief minister Siddaramaiah, has initiated investigations into multiple alleged scams from the previous BJP regime, while simultaneously defending itself against corruption allegations levelled by the BJP, including a high-profile probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The government has created a cabinet sub-committee, headed by home minister G Parameshwara, which is tasked with coordinating and expediting the investigations into 21 cases that were allegedly carried out under the BJP’s rule. The committee, which includes ministers HK Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Santosh Lad, and Priyank Kharge, will submit its recommendations within one to two months.

The political rivalry intensified with the BJP-JD(S) alliance targeting Siddaramaiah over the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case. The BJP has accused Siddaramaiah of involvement in a corrupt land allotment scheme benefiting his wife, Parvathi, sparking further tensions.

However, some state BJP leaders are reportedly uneasy about this strategy due to their longstanding relationships with Congress leaders. “There’s reluctance from local leaders, but they’re being pushed into action by Delhi,” an insider shared, referring to pressure from the BJP’s central leadership.

Political theorist Muzaffar Assadi described the situation as a sign of deepening hostilities, saying, “The current environment, influenced by the pressure from the BJP’s central leadership and the aggressive posture of Congress under Rahul Gandhi, has eliminated any possibility of compromise.”

BJP leader CT Ravi, a vocal critic of adjustment politics, recently blamed his defeat in the 2023 assembly elections on this very practice. “Had the BJP government pursued corruption allegations against Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, the election results might have been different,” he said.

Despite the mounting tensions, some insiders maintain that these political battles are part of a broader pattern of manoeuvring. “Everyone in power has something to hide,” political analyst Sandeep Shastri said, adding that the ongoing accusations are merely part of a retaliatory cycle in Karnataka’s political landscape.

However, a senior Congress minister indicated that the tensions will be eased in the coming days. Towards the end of the long conversation about the changing dynamics in the state, the second-generation politician said, “Right now, throwing punches is part of the politics, but this will subside. Both parties know that there is a benefit in the old system returning.”