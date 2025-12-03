State BJP chief BY Vijayendra on Monday reiterated his attack on the state government over the ongoing leadership crisis in the state, alleging that the ruling party’s focus on internal struggles for power had undermined the state’s administration, with the state’s farmers bearing the majority of the consequences. Administration collapsed under Cong’s internal struggles: BJP

“The competition for the chief minister’s chair is intensifying day by day. According to information I have, at least seven to eight senior legislators and ministers in the ruling party are in competition for the post,” he said, adding , “As a result, the administrative machinery has completely collapsed.”

Vijayendra added that the BJP intended to use the upcoming winter assembly session in Belagavi, scheduled to commence on December 8, to demand accountability on a range of issues, with a particular emphasis on agriculture and the longstanding complaints from north Karnataka.

“Issues concerning north Karnataka are usually neglected and discussed on the last day during the winter session at Belagavi, just for the sake of it,” he said, adding, “But this time, the opposition parties have decided to press for discussion on issues concerning north Karnataka, farmers, and irrigation in the first three to four days itself.”

He accused the government of ignoring farmers since taking office and pointed to earlier policies to make his case. “When the PM Kisan Yojana was introduced by the central government, the BJP government in the state, led by BS Yediyurappa, paid an additional ₹4,000 to farmers, but that has now been stopped,” he said, adding the Raita Vidya Nidhi scholarship introduced under former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had also been discontinued.

Responding to questions about whether the BJP would cooperate if a faction of the Congress attempted to break away and form a new government, he dismissed the possibility. “The voters of the state have given a clear mandate to the Congress and have made the BJP sit in the opposition. The BJP will function as an effective opposition and has no intentions to form the government,” he said.

He also criticised the state’s handling of federal schemes. Alleging that the government was attempting to shift blame to the Centre for lapses, he said, “To get the money released for the central government schemes, the state government will have to submit a progress report.” He added, “Without doing any of that, if they say central funds are not coming, and the state government is responsible for it, it is not right. To hide its failures, the state government puts the blame on the Centre, and it has become a habit for them.”

(With PTI inputs)