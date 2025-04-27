Adnan Sami slams ex Pakistan minister who asked singer to exit from India after Pahalgam attack: ‘Illiterate idiot’

All Pakistani nationals have to leave India by April 27, while those on medical visas have to exit the country by April 29. Amid this row, a war of words erupted between singer Adnan Sami and former Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain. Adnan Sami has consistently expressed gratitude for his citizenship and said that he was destined to be an Indian.

The row started with Hussain asking “What about Adnan Sami?” while sharing a X post about Home minister Amit Shah directing all states’ chief ministers to ensure that no Pakistani national stays in the country beyond the set deadline for their exit.

Interestingly, Sami is a naturalised Indian citizen, meaning that the singer got his Indian citizenship in 2016. He has also in the past expressed gratitude over the same, stating that it was his “destiny to be an Indian”.

Thus, Hussain’s question about Sami drew a sarcastic response from him on X, “Who’s going to tell this illiterate idiot!!!”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continued the interaction and responded back, “Our very own Lahori Adnan Sami aisay lag rahay hein jaisey balooon se hawa nikal chuki hooo...get well soon @AdnanSamiLive” (Our very own Lahore’s Adnan Sami, seems as if all the air has come out of the balloon...get well soon).

Adnan Sami did not hold back in responding to Hussain. He lambasted the former Pakistan minister for information, science and technology for not getting the information about his roots right.

“Even that you didn’t get right you dumb Ass...My roots are from Peshawar - Not Lahore!! To think that you were Minister of (Mis) Information and have no knowledge about any information!!!!” Sami posted.

He further said, “Meri tho hawa nikal gaee - Tu abhi bhi Balloon hai! And you were Minister of Science?... Was that the Science of BULL SH*T??” (My air is gone but you are still a balloon)

Pakistani nationals to leave India

The central government, in its response against Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that all Pakistani nationals are required to leave the country as their visas will be revoked with effect from Sunday, April 27.

All Pakistanis have to exit the country by April 27, while medical visas will only be valid till April 29.

Additionally, the MEA also strongly advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Pakistan. “Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earlier,” it added.