Representational Image.
Adverse events post Covid-19 immunisation: Here’s all you need to know

Close to 250,000 healthcare workers were immunised on day one of India’s vaccination drive, of which 447 suffered adverse event following immunisation
By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:07 AM IST

India on Saturday launched world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive. Close to 250,000 healthcare workers were immunised on day one, of which 447 suffered adverse event following immunisation (AEFI). Three needed hospitalisation. While it is being investigated in detail what caused the adverse reaction, here is a look at what World Health Organisation (WHO) defines as AEFI, and all other the terms associated with it.

*Vaccine: A biological preparation that elicits immunity to a particular disease. In addition to the antigen, it can contain multiple components, such as adjuvants, preservatives, and stabilisers, each of which may have specific safety implications.

*Immunisation: Immunisation is the process whereby a person is made immune or resistant to an infection, typically by the administration of a vaccine. Vaccines stimulate the body’s own immune system to protect the person against subsequent infection.

Also read: 10 Indian states with the highest Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries

*Adverse event following immunisation (AEFI): Any untoward medical event that follows immunisation and that does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine. The adverse event may be any unfavourable or unintended sign, abnormal laboratory finding, symptom or disease.

*Non-serious AEFI: An event that is not serious and does not pose a potential risk to the health of the recipient. Non-serious AEFIs should also be carefully monitored because they may signal a potentially larger problem with the vaccine or vaccination or have an impact on the vaccination acceptability, in general.

*Serious AEFI: An event that results in death, is life-threatening, requires in-patient hospitalisation or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability/incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect. Any medical event that requires intervention to prevent one of the outcomes above may also be considered as serious.

*Severe vaccine reaction: Vaccine reactions can be mild, moderate or severe. Severe reactions may include both serious and non-serious reactions.

*Immunisation stress related responses (ISRR): Stress response to immunisation that may manifest just prior to, during, or after immunisation.

Also read: 52 people develop allergic reaction, one severe after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

*AEFI by cause (coincidental events): An AEFI that is caused by something other than the vaccine product, immunisation error or immunisation anxiety.

*AEFI by cause (immunisation anxiety-related reaction): An AEFI arising from anxiety about the immunisation (See immunisation stress related responses).

*AEFI by cause (immunisation error-related reaction): An AEFI that is caused by inappropriate vaccine handling, prescribing or administration, that, therefore, is preventable.

*AEFI by cause (vaccine product-related reaction): An AEFI that is caused or precipitated by a vaccine due to one or more of the inherent properties of the vaccine product, whether the active component or one of the other components of the vaccine such as adjuvant, preservative or stabiliser.

*AEFI by cause (vaccine quality defect-related reaction): An AEFI that is caused or precipitated by a vaccine due to one or more quality defects of the vaccine product, including its administration device as provided by the manufacturer.

*Adverse event of special interest (AESI): A pre-identified and predefined medically significant event that has the potential to be causally associated with a vaccine product that needs to be carefully monitored and confirmed by further specific studies.

*Causal association: A cause-and-effect relationship between a causative (risk) factor and an outcome. Causally-associated events are also temporally associated (i.e; they occur after vaccine administration), but events that are temporally associated may not necessarily be causally associated.

*Causality assessment: In the context of vaccine AEFI surveillance, a systematic review of data about the AEFI case to determine the likelihood of a causal association between the event and the vaccine received.

*Cluster: Two or more cases of the same or similar events related in time, geography (place), and/or vaccine administered. AEFI clusters are usually associated with a particular supplier/provider, health facility, and/or a vial of vaccine or a batch of vaccines.

*Contraindication: A situation where a particular treatment or procedure, such as vaccination with a particular vaccine, must not be administered for safety reasons. Contraindications can be permanent (absolute), such as known severe allergies to a vaccine component, or temporary (relative), such as an acute/severe febrile illness.

SOURCE: WHO

Women supporting the farmers' agitation reach Rohtak toll plaza on Rohtak-Delhi road, in Haryana on January 17. (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)
india news

SC tells Delhi Police to decide on farmers’ Jan 26 tractor rally

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:55 PM IST
The apex court said the decision should be taken by the Delhi Police as the entry of farmers into the national Capital was a law and order problem
The Bombay high court.
india news

Malicious reporting on SSR case: HC directs digital media to follow press council rules

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:47 PM IST
The court also accepted a suggestion of the petitioners that Mumbai Police should appoint an officer to act as a link between the media and investigators and conduct weekly briefings
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
india news

West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
TMC MLA from Nandigram and former minister Suvendu Adhikari shifted to the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 19, 2020
Supporters of farmers take part in a flag march along a blocked highway as farmers continue to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on January 17. (AFP)
india news

Farmers’ protest: Cracks in unions as key leader charts own agenda

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha said efforts by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni to organise an all-party meeting on the farm laws were not “authorised”
The policy update said WhatsApp plans to share more user data with Facebook.(MINT FILE)
india news

Don’t use WhatsApp if concerned about data: Delhi HC

By Richa Banka
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also refused to issue notice on a plea by lawyer Chirag Rohilla, who had challenged the new updated policy of WhatsApp
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo)
india news

‘Farmers won’t be scared’: Bhupesh Baghel on BJP 'maligning' farm laws stir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:48 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh chief minister also lashed out at the BJP for calling protesting farmers ‘Pakistani’ and ‘Khalistani.’
India's recovery rate has touched 96.59 per cent. In picture: Covid-19 vaccination at a government Hospital in Hyderabad, India.(AP)
india news

Health ministry says recoveries in India exceed active Covid-19 cases by 1 crore

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,11,342 while the active cases in the country stand at 2,08,012 today.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Maharashtra CM Thackeray's speech is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union.(ANI)
india news

Yediyurappa slams Thackeray on Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Yediyurappa said that it is painful that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is trying to sabotage an amicable atmosphere.
Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot seen finger pointing at the the SDM. (Videograb )
india news

'If you were a man...': Congress MLA caught threatening officer on cam

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:01 PM IST
The BJP attacked Congress leaders for insulting women.
Representational image. (AP)
india news

Most airline passengers complained of non-refunds during lockdown: DGCA

By Neha LM Tripathi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:54 PM IST
According to a DGCA report, 61.4% passengers in December complained of issues surrounding refunds, largely against national carrier Air India followed by SpiceJet and TruJet
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

Regional parties AJP, Raijor Dal inch closer to alliance for Assam assembly polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:54 PM IST
On Sunday, RD officially sent a letter to AJP seeking an alliance to form a regional front against BJP and other national parties like the Congress
Mumbai: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari interacts with media after a meeting on the ongoing projects in Maharashtra, in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI01_07_2021_000203B)(PTI)
india news

'Need to save lives in India': Gadkari inaugurates Road Safety Month

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:48 PM IST
The minister also called for cooperation among government departments, NGOs and other organisations to ensure awareness about road safety is spread.
Tathagata Roy. (PTI)
india news

Bengali actor’s 2015 tweet hurt my religious sentiments: BJP leader

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy has filed a complaint against Bengali actor Saayoni Ghosh accusing her of hurting his religious sentiments
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)
india news

After Saudi Arabia, UAE could seek early repayment of loan to Pakistan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:35 PM IST
UAE could seek the early repayment of a $3 billion financial support package announced in December 2018
The petition said the company put up a notice informing its employees that its "legal entity" was being sold to GMW, without clarifying as to what the term "legal entity" meant.(HT Photo)
india news

Employee union at GM Motors opposes closure of Telgaon plant, moves court

By Kanchan V. Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:34 PM IST
It alleged that after January 2020, employees of the company were forced and coerced to accept a voluntary retirement scheme, which the union claimed was not fair and equitable.
