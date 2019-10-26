e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Advisory issued after Tejas staff harassed

The country’s first private semi-high speed train – Tejas Express – between Lucknow and Delhi was flagged off by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on October 4.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2019 04:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
For the first time that the national transporter has introduced hostesses and stewards.
For the first time that the national transporter has introduced hostesses and stewards. (industan Times)
         

Weeks after the first private-operated semi high speed Tejas Express began operations, railways’ subsidiary arm Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has begun issuing advisory on trains warning passengers against harassing the stewardesses onboard.

This comes amid complaints from stewardesses of being harassed by passengers. Tejas is the first privately run train in the country. It is also for the first time that the national transporter has introduced hostesses and stewards. “There have been harassment incidents since we began operations of the trains. Passengers allegedly heckle the hostesses, asking for their phone numbers or asking to click photographs or selfies with them. Hence we had to begin announcements on the trains warning passengers to not trouble them,” an IRCTC  spokesperson said.

The country’s first private semi-high speed train – Tejas Express – between Lucknow and Delhi was flagged off by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on October 4.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 04:02 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra results indicate shift towards bipolar politics
Maharashtra results indicate shift towards bipolar politics
High alert sounded on Diwali pollution
High alert sounded on Diwali pollution
India, China coordinate on patrolling along LAC 
India, China coordinate on patrolling along LAC 
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News