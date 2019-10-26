Advisory issued after Tejas staff harassed

india

Weeks after the first private-operated semi high speed Tejas Express began operations, railways’ subsidiary arm Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has begun issuing advisory on trains warning passengers against harassing the stewardesses onboard.

This comes amid complaints from stewardesses of being harassed by passengers. Tejas is the first privately run train in the country. It is also for the first time that the national transporter has introduced hostesses and stewards. “There have been harassment incidents since we began operations of the trains. Passengers allegedly heckle the hostesses, asking for their phone numbers or asking to click photographs or selfies with them. Hence we had to begin announcements on the trains warning passengers to not trouble them,” an IRCTC spokesperson said.

The country’s first private semi-high speed train – Tejas Express – between Lucknow and Delhi was flagged off by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on October 4.

