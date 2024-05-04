 Afghan diplomat caught smuggling 25 kg gold at Mumbai airport: Report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Afghan diplomat caught smuggling 25 kg gold at Mumbai airport: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2024 11:38 AM IST

Wardak was not arrested because she has diplomatic immunity from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) caught the consul general of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Zakia Wardak, allegedly trying to smuggle 25 kg of gold worth 18.6 crore from Dubai to India.

Consul general of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Zakia Wardak.(Twitter)
Consul general of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Zakia Wardak.(Twitter)

According to a report by the Times of India, the incident took place on April 25 when Wardak was caught at the Mumbai airport. Reportedly, the DRI officials received specific information about Wardak, after which they deployed several personnel at the airport.

The Afghan diplomat flew to Mumbai from Dubai on an Emirates flight along with her son around 5:45 pm. The mother-son duo used the green channel at the airport - indicating they were not carrying any luggage that needed to be declared to customs, said the report.

The report said that the duo's luggage - five trolley bags, one handbag, one sling bag, and a neck pillow - were examined and cleared. However, shortly after, the DRI officials stopped them to ask if they were carrying any dutiable goods or gold with them, but the duo denied it.

Following this, Wardak was taken to a separate room for a physical pat-down by a woman officer - during which the DRI officials found gold bars concealed in her jacket, leggings, knee caps, and waist belt. The officials also checked her son, but nothing was found on him, the report said.

The Afghan diplomat was then reportedly asked to produce documents proving the legitimate possession of the gold, but she could not produce it.

According to the report, the officials seized the gold under a ‘panchnama’ and registered a case of gold smuggling under the Customs Act, 1962, against the Afghan diplomat.

Despite this, Wardak was not arrested because she has diplomatic immunity from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Times of India, Wardak said that she was “surprised” and “concerned” by the gold smuggling accusations.

