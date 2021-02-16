After 21.5% fall in 2020, Indian ad spends to rise 23% in 2021: Report
Advertising spends across media platforms in India will grow by 23.5 per cent in 2021 to ₹80,123 crore in 2021 after a sharp 21.5 per cent decline in the pandemic-hit 2020, a media buying agency estimated on Tuesday.
Terming the estimates as “not optimistic, but realistic”, GroupM South Asia's chief executive Prasanth Kumar pointed out that they will still be lower as compared to the nearly ₹83,000 crore achieved in 2019.
Weeks before the announcement of the pandemic, the agency had estimated a 10.7 per cent growth in ad spends for 2020 to ₹91,641 crore.
India's rank slipped by one notch to being tenth in the overall ad spends across the world and the handsome growth in 2021 will help it regain the 9th spot, the agency said, adding that from a share in incremental spends, the country will be at the sixth spot.
Unlike the global experience, where digital is gaining ground very fast, the ad spends in India will also have incremental spending happening on television, it said, adding that print media will also hold its 16 per cent share of the overall pie in 2021, he said.
In India, digital will have a 40 per cent share in incremental ad spends as against the 90 per cent levels seen globally, it said.
TV's share will slip marginally in the ad spends on the back of an 18 per cent growth, but the medium will continue to be at the numero uno spot with a 45 per cent share, it said, adding a 28 per cent growth will lead digital mediums to gobble up TV's share.
When asked about the lack of measurement in certain genres within TV, Kumar said the TRPs played an important role and the absence of the data presented its own set of challenges. He added that once the system comes back, it will aid advertisers.
Kumar said we have witnessed a month-on-month upturn in the industry starting from the July-September quarter last year, and the momentum will continue in 2021 with the gradual easement of the lockdown measures, seasonal spends and big-ticket events like IPL.
The global ad spends are estimated to see a rise of 10 per cent in 2021 as per the agency's estimates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt liberalises India’s geospatial sector. Here’s why
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday that the new move will help bolster Indian start-ups, private and public sectors, and research institutes. He hashtagged one such tweet as Freedom2mapIndia, which is exactly what the new policy has the potential to usher in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MLA in Bengal’s Malda accuses ex-minister, youth leader of vandalism
- Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, TMC MLA from Englishbazar said 100 men armed with iron rods barged into his home and vandalised his office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Kerala, Maharashtra remain cause of concern, says health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi meets COP26 President, discuss India-UK cooperation on climate change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Indians en route to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait stranded in UAE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai Muslim businessman donates ₹1 lakh for Ayodhya Ram Temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Pictures: Army shares pictures of PLA’s disengagement process
- The Army shared pictures of tanks and convoys of light armored vehicles moving with soldiers and equipment towards the rear areas as part of the disengagement process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits actor Mithun Chakraborty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 21.5% fall in 2020, Indian ad spends to rise 23% in 2021: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi women's panel sends notice to police over Disha Ravi’s arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 killed, several missing: What do we know so far about the accident in Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for MP’s Sidhi accident victims’ kin
- A bus carrying more than 60 passengers fell into a canal in Sidhi district on Tuesday morning. Forty people were reportedly killed in the accident and many have been reported missing. The bus was headed to Satna from Sidhi and was said to be carrying local villagers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: India tries to dispel misgivings among British lawmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India's national recovery rate improves to 97.32%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home minister Amit Shah expresses condolences over bus accident in MP's Sidhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox