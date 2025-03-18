Menu Explore
After ASHA, Anganwadi workers protest outside Secretariat in Kerala

PTI |
Mar 18, 2025 11:51 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram, A section of Anganwadi workers on Tuesday began an indefinite protest outside the Secretariat here demanding a hike in their minimum wages and post retirement benefits.

A part of Accredited Social Health Activist workers are already protesting in front of the Secretariat for over 36 days seeking post-retirement benefits and a hike in their honorarium.

Raising similar demands, the Anganwadi workers claimed before reporters that their honorarium are never paid in one go and it is disbursed in installments.

They also claimed that those who retired from the service after working for over 40 years are not given any pension despite a deduction of 500 from their monthly wages for post retirement benefits.

They also alleged that they have to spend out of their pocket for the needs of the Anganwadis.

The ASHA workers had on Monday laid siege to the Secretariat by blocking its main gate till evening and also announced an indefinite hunger strike by three of its leaders from March 20, as part of the third phase of their ongoing agitation.

Though the protesting leaders acknowledged the state government's action of issuing an order relaxing 10 eligibility criteria for receiving an honorarium, they made it clear that they would not end their stir until their major demands are met.

According to the Left government, it has not received any cash grant from the central government under the National Health Mission for 2023-24 for payment towards various Centre-sponsored schemes, including for ASHA.

The central government has, however, rejected the state's claims and contended that it has given what was due, but the utilisation certificate has not come from Kerala.

It said that once the certificate comes, the requisite amounts would be given to the ASHA workers and the state.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda had also announced in the Parliament that the Mission Steering Group of the NHM has decided to raise the incentives for ASHA workers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On