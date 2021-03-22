After beating plates, MP govt to blow sirens to create awareness about Covid-19
The Madhya Pradesh state government will blow a siren on March 23 after one year of beating thalis to make people aware of the surge in Covid-19 cases, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
The chief minister said the state government is going to introduce Sankalp Abhiyan from March 23 to ensure the use of mask and social distancing. “On this day, a siren will be blown in every district at 11 AM and 7 PM and people will be requested to stop for 2 minutes to take a pledge of using masks and maintaining social distance,” said Chouhan.
He said masks and social distancing were the best way to contain the spread of the virus.
“Schools from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases. In such an adverse condition, we can’t take the risk of opening schools,” said Chouhan.
Earlier, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar had announced the opening of schools from Classes 1 to 8 from April 1.
However, Congress took a jibe at the BJP-led state government for taking a non-serious decision to contain the spread.
Former minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma said, “The government is not serious about Covid-19 which resulted in a number of positive cases increasing again. By imposing night curfew and blowing a siren, they thought that the virus will be killed like they did last year by beating thalis.”
Instead of such an insane decision, they should come up with some serious steps to contain the spread of the virus, he added.
After an increase in Covid-19 cases, the state government imposed a one–day lockdown on Sunday in three districts –Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. Schools and colleges will remain closed from March 21 to 31 in these three districts. On Saturday, 1322 Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded in MP.
Fresh surge takes active Covid cases past 345,000
- In just the last five days, more than 200,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported across the country and as many active cases have been added in the last 30 days
Punjab CM didn’t fulfil poll promises: Arvind Kejriwal
- The AAP leader also portrayed his party as an alternative to both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state that goes to polls next year.
TN leaders urge India to vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka
Assembly elections Fewer women candidates, but poll sops galore
World Water Day How city’s growth depleted quality of lakes
Centre to soon issue guidelines on ecotourism
Law on interfaith marriage not against any religion: MP CM
Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs
- Tirath Singh Rawat made these comments during a function in Ramnagar on Sunday in connection with the International Day of Forests.