After CBFC objections, HC to watch Janaki before hearing

The Kerala high court on Wednesday decided to watch the Malayalam film ‘JSK: Janaki v/s State of Kerala’ before hearing further the matter related to the objections raised by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) about its title. Kerala high court (HT Archive)

Cosmos Entertainments, the producer of the film starring actor and Union minister of state, Suresh Gopi, had moved the HC in June against the delay by the CBFC in granting the censor certificate to the film. The film was later referred to the revision committee of the CBFC for further scrutiny. The CBFC has since then maintained that the name ‘Janaki’ in the film’s title refers to a Hindu goddess and that its usage in a film talking about sexual violence would offend religious sentiments.

The producers have maintained that the film tells the story of Janaki, a woman who survived rape and later appeals for justice through the legal system.

On Wednesday, when the matter came up for hearing, the HC bench of justice N Nagaresh orally observed that it is appropriate to view the movie before passing an order. The judge directed the producers of the film to set up a screening on July 5 and posted the matter for further hearing on July 9.

Earlier, justice Nagaresh had pointed out why a rape survivor couldn’t be named Janaki and lashed out at the CBFC for interfering with artistic freedom.

“Now you will dictate to directors and artists which names they should use and which stories they should tell. What is wrong with Janaki? Janaki is not a rapist. If a rapist is named as Rama, Krishna, Janaki then I can understand. The heroine is fighting for justice, what is the problem with that name?” the judge had asked.

On Monday, members of Malayalam film actors and producers’ bodies had protested in front of the CBFC regional office in Thiruvananthapuram for the ‘disturbing’ and ‘arbitrary’ demands of the CBFC to change the title and principal character name of the film.