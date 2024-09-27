After France, UK's Keir Starmer voices support for India’s permanent membership at UNSC

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday announced his support for India's bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, following a similar endorsement from French President Emmanuel Macron. UK PM Keir Starmer announced his support for India's bid for a permanent seat at the UNSC during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Keir Starmer said, “The Security Council has to change to become a more representative body, willing to act – not paralysed by politics.”

He added, “We want to see permanent African representation on the Council, Brazil, India, Japan and Germany as permanent members, and more seats for elected members as well.”

India has been leading the charge at the UN for urgent, long-overdue reforms of the Security Council, asserting that it rightfully deserves a permanent seat at the UN's high table. India contends that the 15-member council, established in 1945, is “outdated and fails to represent the current geopolitical landscape of the 21st century.”

India's most recent term at the UN high table was as a non-permanent member from 2021 to 2022. There is an increasing call to expand the number of permanent members to better reflect the realities of today's global dynamics.

France's bid for India's permanent membership in UNSC

Emmanuel Macron has voiced his support for India's bid for permanent membership in a reformed United Nations Security Council while advocating for the expansion of this influential UN body.

"We have a Security Council that is blocked...Let’s make the UN more efficient. We have to make it more representative," Macron stated during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

"That's why," he continued, "France is in favour of the Security Council being expanded. Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil should be permanent members, as well as two countries that Africa will decide to represent it."

Macron's remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the 'Summit of the Future' on Sunday emphasised that for global peace and development, reforms in institutions are essential, underlining that reform is the key to relevance.

Addressing the Summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also warned the 15-nation UNSC, which he described as “outdated” and whose authority is eroding, will eventually lose all credibility unless its composition and working methods are reformed.

United Nations Security Council

The United Nations Security Council is made up of 15 members: five permanent members with veto power (the United States, China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom) and 10 non-permanent members who serve two-year terms.

The primary functions of the Council include investigating conflicts, establishing peacekeeping operations, and imposing sanctions when necessary. It plays a vital role in tackling global crises and conflicts, making it an essential entity in international diplomacy.

(With PTI inputs)