After Geneva pitch, Imran Khan heads to Pakistan occupied Kashmir for Muzaffarabad rally today

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:31 IST

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday he will hold a public gathering on Friday in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in support of Kashmiris, a day after his country mounted a campaign against India at the ongoing session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Pakistan had on Tuesday asked the UN human right body to ensure that India ends the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir and restores fundamental rights and liberties in the region after the revocation of its special status on August 5.

Its foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had accused India of turning Kashmir into the planet’s largest prison and sought an international investigation by the UNHRC into the situation in the region.

And, on Wednesday Imran Khan kept up the shrill campaign against India.

“I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them,” Imran Khan tweeted.

India has described the changes in Kashmir as an internal matter and said Pakistan has no locus standi in the matter. And on Tuesday, India countered Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir at UNHRC by saying the Pakistani leadership is using the issue to promote cross-border terrorism.

India delivered a stinging rebuttal to Qureshi at the UN human rights body, insisting that the statement made by Qureshi was a ‘fabricated narrative from the epicentre of global terrorism’.

“One delegation here has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges against my country. The world is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism where ring leaders are sheltered for years,” Vijay Thakur Singh, secretary (east) in the foreign ministry told the UN body.

Imran Khan has also tweeted a message for the “Pakistanis & especially the brave Kashmiris” to remain “steadfast to truth & courage” on Tuesday.

“As Ashura comes to a close I urge Pakistanis & especially the brave Kashmiris to keep the message of Karbala of fighting against tyranny & injustice alive within them & stay steadfast to truth & courage.The struggle against tyranny will succeed as the martyrs of Karbala showed us,” Khan said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 10:20 IST