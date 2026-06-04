After Hauz Rani fire, survivors battle injuries as families search hospitals

A total of 49 people were rescued after a fire ripped through a hotel in Delhi’s Hauz Rani area on Wednesday morning. Of them, at least 21 later succumbed to their injuries, while 28 survived, according to official figures. The survivors are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the city, even as relatives and acquaintances continued searching for missing persons. Relatives moved between hospitals seeking missing people, while police personnel injured during rescue operations were discharged. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

According to a statement by the deputy commissioner of police (South) Anant Mittal, 49 people were admitted to various hospitals following the fire. Of them, 21 succumbed to their injuries, and eight have been discharged after treatment, while the remaining 20 continue to undergo medical care.

Among the injured, four women were initially taken to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. Hospital records showed that Harun Nisha, 60, an Indian national, suffered inhalation injuries and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Riyana, 43, a Bangladeshi national, sustained burn injuries and multiple fractures and was referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Two Kazakhstan nationals, Shakida, 45, and Tashtayev, 46, suffered minor burns and were discharged after treatment.

Harun Nisha’s family alleged delays in treatment after she was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital around noon. Abdul Mustkeem, her elder son, said smoke from the fire entered their fourth-floor residence adjacent to the hotel.

“Our house is right next to the hotel where the fire started. Soon after the blaze broke out, smoke began filling our home. We tried to evacuate everyone, but my elderly mother was unable to walk properly and started complaining of breathing difficulties,” he said.

The family rescued her and took her to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital before she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. Alleging inadequate treatment, Mustkeem said, “It’s been four hours, and no proper treatment has been provided to her.”

M Husshain, Harun Nisha’s younger son, said the family submitted a written complaint. “We were among the first responders helping the injured. We broke glass walls to rescue people, but our mother is being denied proper treatment. Hospital staff told us she would have to share a bed with two or three patients and asked us to provide written consent,” he alleged.

Harun Nisha was later shifted to another hospital by her family, and her condition could not immediately be ascertained. Hindustan Times reached out to Safdarjung Hospital regarding the allegations, but no response was received till the time of publication.

At Safdarjung Hospital, Ndubuisi Okele, 39, a Nigerian national who sustained around 25% burn injuries, remains admitted to the burns department. Two acquaintances, who requested anonymity, said they spent the day searching hospitals after learning that two people from their village in Nigeria had been injured in the fire.

“So far, we have only been able to locate Okele after police informed us that he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. For a while, we did not know whether he was alive, injured, or dead,” one of them said.

They said they were also searching for Chiemeka Ikeazu, whose family in Nigeria had been unable to contact him.

Officials at Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital said Riyana suffered multiple fractures after jumping from the building during the fire.

“More than two or three bones were fractured when she was brought to the hospital. She also suffered minor burns and is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre,” an official said.

Meanwhile, 10 police personnel involved in rescue operations were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. According to an AIIMS statement, all 10 are stable and are being discharged.

Hargyan, 40, said police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving a PCR call around 8.30am and sustained inhalation injuries during rescue efforts. Another police officer, Dinesh, 35, said he rescued five people before collapsing.

“This is part of our duty and responsibility. We have to go to any extent to save lives,” he said.

Ravi Kant, who said he rescued two people, added: “We prioritise the well-being of people above all else. It makes no difference to us if we risk our own lives in the process.”

Among the 28 survivors, eight have been discharged after treatment, and the remaining 20 continue to undergo medical care, according to a document shared by Delhi Police. The injured were admitted across multiple facilities, including three at AIIMS Trauma Centre, one at Safdarjung Hospital’s burns ward, 20 at Max Hospital, Saket, and two at Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, it added.