After July fiasco, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis to visit Pandharpur temple on Monday

After having lost the opportunity to perform‘Maha puja’ at Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur during Ashadhi Ekadashi, due to threats by Maratha outfits, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis plans to visit the temple on Monday.

Fadnavis will inaugurate a 300-room Bhakta niwas (accommodation for devotees) and perform puja at Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur.

The CM had to cancel the customary ‘Maha-puja’ in July as Maratha outfits, demanding reservation in jobs and educational institutions, had threatened to disrupt the visit. After having to cancel the puja, Fadnavis had stated that certain groups were threatening to disrupt peace in the state. The chief minister’s remarks that “some people” were trying to create trouble did not go well among Marathas, who held massive protests across the state. Following the protests, Fadnavis government gave 16 per cent reservation to Maratha community.He skipped yet another Puja in Pandharpur during Kartiki Ekadashi in November and instead deputed his cabinet colleague Chandrakant Patil.

According to the programme for Monday, Fadnavis will inaugurate a 300-room Bhakta niwas built by Pandharpur Temple trust that cost Rs 75 crores. “The chief minister will perform pooja inside the temple and then address warkaris(who),” said Atul Bhosale, chairman, Pandharpur temple trust. After the Pandharpur programme, Fadnavis will leave for Solapur.

After cancelling his visit in July, the chief minister performed puja at his official residence. As normal practice, after Maharashtra chief minister performs puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi, other devotees get the entry into temple.

The temple town will also witness another major political event as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address a public rally in Pandharpur on December 24. Ahead of the public rally, senior Shiv Sena leaders have visited the town to oversee the preparations. Besides Ramdas Kadam, the other Sena leaders including Sanjay Raut party’s Rajya Sabha MP. The Shiv Sena is leaving no stone unturned to make the chief’s visit a grand show.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 10:40 IST