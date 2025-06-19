After Iran, India to evacuate its nationals from Israel under 'Operation Sindhu': MEA

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced plans to evacuate Indian nationals from Israel under 'Operation Sindhu' as tensions escalate following the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Israel and Iran have launched several drone and missile strikes against each other as tensions escalate between the countries.(AP)

In a statement, the MEA said Indian citizens currently in Israel and wishing to return home would be assisted by the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv. The ministry assured that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure their safety.

The MEA stated, “The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv would be making arrangements for the evacuation of Indians. All Indian nationals are requested to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at (https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg), if not already registered.

They added, "In case of any queries, they may contact the 24/7 Control Room established at Embassy of India, Tel Aviv: telephone numbers: +972 54-7520711; +972 54-3278392; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.”

The Indian embassy in Israel also reiterated its earlier warnings, urging all Indian citizens in the country to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities.

The MEA stated, “The Government of India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely. The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance.”

Earlier on Thursday, 110 students arrived in India after being evacuated from northern Iran under Operation Sindhu. Israel and Iran have fired hundreds of missiles and drones at each other’s military and strategic facilities since hostilities erupted over the last week.

The conflict between Iran and Israel started after the latter launched a series of surprise strikes against Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure under ‘Operation Rising Lion.' Israel justified its actions by saying that Iran was very close to building nuclear weapons which puts Israel’s security in jeopardy.