After J&K govt lifts poultry ban, crow samples found positive in 4 districts
- Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had lifted the ban on the import of the poultry and poultry products.
A day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration lifted the ban on poultry, samples of crows found dead in four districts of Kashmir tested positive for bird flu.
Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir, Purnima Mittal said that avian influenza has been reported in wild crows in four districts. "It's a mild type of influenza, so far there has been no case of the influenza in the commercial poultry in any part of Kashmir." She said officials are keeping a close watch on the situation.
Deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary confirmed that avian influenza cases have been reported in Kashmir.
"In view of Avian Influenza cases reported in #Kashmir: Human or Poultry contact with Wild/Migratory birds (like feeding sources) needs to be strictly avoided. AHD teams are on job ~ Farms to Wetlands. Let’s be careful about biosecurity," tweeted Shahid Choudhary, deputy commissioner, Srinagar.
Deputy commissioner, Anantnag, Anshul Garg also confirmed cases have been reported in crows. "Avian Flu Advisory quite relevant for #Anantnag as well. We need to remain cautious in view of confirmed cases in Crows."
Officials said that cases have been reported in crows in four districts - Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Budgam.
Also read: 'If China gets aggressive, so will India' IAF chief on eve of talks with PLA
Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had lifted the ban on the import of the poultry and poultry products.
In an order issued earlier this week, the UT government said that they have decided to lift the ban on the instructions of the government of India.
“In view of stringent surveillance mechanism in place for containment and spread of Bird Flu in the country and the instructions as conveyed by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, there will be no ban on import of live birds including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat for any purpose into the Union Territory of J&K sourced from non-infected areas and beyond the 10 kilometres radius of Bird flu-infected zone w.e.f 19 January 2021,” said the order issued by Navin K Choudhary, principal secretary to the government on Monday.
Bird flu has not been reported in poultry in J&K but the Union territory has been among the twelve states confirmed to have avian influenza in crow/migratory/wild birds, according to a statement by Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying on Friday.
On January 7, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had banned the import of poultry after the Centre had issued advisories asking local authorities to keep a close vigil to contain the spread of avian influenza or bird flu.
The new order stated that the importers and suppliers must provide a certificate from the district veterinary officer or chief animal husbandry officer of the concerned district of the state stating that the source of poultry is not from any infected or suspected area and also not within 10 kilometres radius of the notified bird flu-infected zone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat state election commission announces local body elections in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India begins weekly flight between Agra and Goa
- This Goa-Agra-Delhi flight was earlier expected to begin on January 16 but was rescheduled for January 23. The plane halted for 35 minutes and then flew for Delhi at 12.15 pm with four passengers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh snowfall in J-K, drop in temp in north Maharashtra likely from Jan 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After J&K govt lifts poultry ban, crow samples found positive in 4 districts
- Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had lifted the ban on the import of the poultry and poultry products.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Stand up to bigoted bulldozing or..': Mahua Moitra on Mamata-Jai Shri Ram row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan dug tunnel in J-K's Pansar from zero-line, says BSF IG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces Subhash Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad Yadav shifted to AIIMS Delhi as health worsens
- He will be admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as decided by his family members in consultation with the doctors of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme for medical benefits to armed forces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Our march will have no effect on R-Day Parade,' says Yogendra Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cavalcades of tractors from Punjab, Haryana set out for R-Day tractor parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan govt boycotts panchayat election process after poll panel's notification
- The district collectors, superintendents of police, district panchayat officers and other field-level officials also boycotted the video conference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If China gets aggressive, so will India': IAF chief on eve of talks with PLA
- The corps commander-level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance minister launches mobile app for Budget 2021 on Halwa ceremony day
- In an unprecedented initiative, the Budget 2021-22 will be delivered in paperless form for the first time on February 1, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox