After Karnataka, Class 3 girl dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Gujarat school

In yet another suspected cardiac arrest case among toddlers, an eight-year-old girl studying in Class 3 died in her school in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. The police have launched a probe into the matter to find the exact reason behind her death. (Representational Image)

The girl, identified as Gargi Ranpara, collapsed in Zebar School for Children located in Thaltej area in the morning. The police have launched a probe into the matter to find the exact reason behind her death.

“The girl fell unconscious soon after she sat on a chair in the lobby while going towards her classroom in the morning,” PTI quoted principal of the school Sharmishtha Sinha as saying.

Also Read | Bengaluru doctor waiting to board flight saves passenger’s life after cardiac arrest at airport

In a similar incident earlier this week, an eight-year-old student from Chamarajanagar, located 160 km from Bengaluru, collapsed and died of cardiac arrest.

What we know about Ahmedabad school incident

In the CCTV video shared by the school management, Gargi Ranpara can be seen walking in the lobby and going towards her classroom. But on her way, she sits on a chair in the lobby due to uneasiness. She can later be seen sliding from the chair after getting unconscious in the presence of teachers and other students there.

Also Read | Cardiac arrest cases on rise; know common causes and lifestyle changes to prevent it

"Gargi was normal when she arrived at the school in the morning. When she was going towards her classroom on the first floor, she sat on a chair in the corridor but suddenly fell unconscious. Since she was experiencing difficulty in breathing, our teachers gave her CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and called an ambulance," Sharmishtha Sinha said.

The girl was then taken to a nearby private hospital in their own vehicle. "Doctors there told us that Gargi had suffered a cardiac arrest. They tried to revive her and also kept her on a ventilator support, but she could not survive," the principal said.

Joint commissioner of police, Sector-1, Neeraj Badgujar, said cops have launched a probe. “We received a call from the hospital that a school student has died after being admitted. We have launched an investigation from our side and sent her body for postmortem to know the exact cause of her death,” he said.

Eight-year-old girl dies of cardiac arrest at school near Bengaluru

Tejaswini, a Class 3 student and daughter of Shruthi and Lingaraju, was in the school corridor with her classmates when she suddenly felt dizzy and lost her balance, The Times of India reported. Despite quick action by the school staff, who rushed her to JSS Hospital, efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Doctors at the hospital declared her dead from cardiac arrest, the report added.

The sudden death of the student prompted a visit from Block Education Officer Hanumanthashetty, who spoke to the school staff and students for more details. The school principal, Fr. Prabhakar, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, and the school community is in shock.

(With inputs from PTI)