Eight-year-old girl dies of cardiac arrest after collapsing at school near Bengaluru: Report

An eight-year-old student from Chamarajanagar, located 160 km from Bengaluru, collapsed and died from cardiac arrest. Doctors at the hospital declared her dead from cardiac arrest. (Representational Image)

Tejaswini, daughter of Shruthi and Lingaraju, was in the school corridor with her classmates when she suddenly felt dizzy and lost her balance, Times of India reported. Despite quick action by the school staff, who rushed her to JSS Hospital, efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Doctors at the hospital declared her dead from cardiac arrest, the report added.

The sudden loss of the young student prompted a visit from Block Education Officer Hanumanthashetty, who spoke to the school staff and students for more details. The school principal, Fr. Prabhakar, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, and the school community is in shock over the tragic event.

In separate incident, a 29-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), was found dead on the hostel premises early Sunday morning, shortly after celebrating his birthday with friends.

According to a Times of India report, Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, a second-year Post-Graduate Programme (PGP) student from Gujarat, had recently secured a job at a fashion e-commerce firm and was set to begin his career on Monday. His sudden death has left the campus community in shock.

Security personnel found Patel unconscious on the hostel lawn around 6.30 am and promptly informed senior staff. Despite the immediate arrival of a medical team and attempts at resuscitation, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital, the report added.

Preliminary findings suggest Patel may have accidentally fallen from the second floor of the hostel building while heading to his room late at night.

Police stated there was no indication of suicide, such as a note or other evidence, and his friends confirmed he had not expressed distress, the report further added.

