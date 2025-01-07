Bengaluru family tragedy: Techie's email to brother reveals financial woes and family rift

A family tragedy unfolded in North Bengaluru, where four members were found dead in their home under mysterious circumstances. Police are now investigating the death of a techie, 38, his wife, 35, and their two young children after an email sent by the techie to his brother revealed financial struggles and emotional distress before the incident. A case has been registered and investigation is on. (Representational Image)(Pexel)

The incident came to light when Reshma, the family’s maid, arrived for work at their duplex in RMV 2nd Extension. Finding the door ajar, she entered the home and was shocked to find all four family members dead. The parents were found hanging in the master bedroom, while the children were discovered lying lifeless on the bed.

The house help alerted the neighbours and the police were informed. Upon entering the house, bodies were found, PTI reported.

According to police, one of the reasons for the extreme step is said to be over some financial transaction. According to Deccan Herald report, techie's family friend, revealed that he had bought land in Raipur five years ago in partnership with his cousin, but the deal led to a fallout between them.

The couple were also apparently disturbed about their daughter, who was said to be suffering from some disabilities. However, the actual reason is yet to be ascertained, police added.

The victims, were originally Uttar Pradesh, and had been residing in the city for his job.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shekhar H Tekkannavar told reporters that they have informed the family of the deceased, and they are expected in the city. A case has been registered and investigation is on, he said.

Investigators are now awaiting permission from the extended family to conduct post-mortem examinations.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

