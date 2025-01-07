Menu Explore
Karnataka man kills father in staged tractor accident to claim insurance money

ByHT News Desk
Jan 07, 2025 10:34 AM IST

The incident occurred in July 2024 in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

Karnataka Police have arrested four people, including the son, for staging an accident and killing a man to claim insurance money.

Representational Image
Representational Image

According to a PTI report, the incident occurred in July 2024.

Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi district, Adduru Srinivasulu said the father, Kalingaraya, was giving a pillion ride to his son, Sathish, when the son asked him to stop so that he could urinate.

Staged accident

Kalingaraya stopped near Bennur crossing and was waiting for his son when one of Sathish's accomplices, Arun, ran a tractor over Kalingaraya and killed him.

Sathish then lodged a complaint and claimed the insurance money, said Srinivasulu.

(Also Read: Bengaluru family tragedy: Techie's email to brother reveals financial woes and family rift)

In another incident, a woman was allegedly strangled to death by her son, who was in an inebriated state, before he took his life by hanging, in the old Chandapura area, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, following a fight between the mother and son at their home, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Devi (41) and her son Ramesh (21).

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie and wife found dead in Sadashivnagar home after killing their two children: Report)

According to the police, Ramesh was an alcoholic, and the incident occurred after he quarrelled with his mother, who had objected to his drinking habits.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by his father, Manjanna. Further legal proceedings will follow, the police said.

The family hailed from Vijayanagara district and lived in a rented house in the area, the police said, adding that Ramesh worked as a cleaner but was irregular in his duties.

(Also Read: Bengaluru civic body’s 9.5 crore tunnel project report completed in three months but filled with copy-paste errors)

(With PTI inputs)

Follow Us On