After Karnataka Congress' MUDA ‘scam', BJP faces scrutiny over ‘misused’ Covid funds

A new scam in Karnataka has taken over the spotlight, pushing the MUDA scam out of the headlines, this time involving the alleged misuse of crores of rupees meant for Covid relief during the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by former chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa.



A preliminary report by Justice John Michael D'Cunha, reviewed by the cabinet on Friday highlighted several irregularities related to the case, reported NDTV. Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

Quoting sources, the report mentioned that chief minister Siddaramaiah made three key observations at the meeting. He pointed out that the judge had raised serious concerns about the misappropriation of hundreds of crores.



The report by John Michael D'Cunha also revealed that numerous files were missing and had not been provided to him despite his repeated requests.

During the Covid pandemic, the state’s total expenditure was approximately ₹13,000 crore. Although no official figure has been provided, sources quoted in the news report expressed that ₹1,000 crore may have been misappropriated.

The report by Justice John Michael D'Cunha is anticipated to be completed within the next six months and could be presented during the winter session of Parliament.

To accommodate this timeline, the government has extended the committee’s tenure by six months to ensure the final report is prepared.

The report by Justice John Michael D'Cunha is viewed as a boost for the Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been targeted by the BJP over the MUDA scam. However, Siddaramaiah has challenged the governor's approval to prosecute him in court.

What is the MUDA scam?

The MUDA scam involves exchanging valuable land in a prime area for less desirable land in a remote part of the city. Opposition parties claim the scam is worth ₹3,000 crore and involves Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, as a beneficiary.

Siddaramaiah has denied the allegations, asserting that MUDA illegally developed a layout on four acres of land owned by his wife in Kesarur, Mysuru, without proper acquisition.

Furthermore, the BJP and JD(S) recently completed their week-long protest march earlier this month, calling for CM Siddaramaiah to resign over the alleged corruption charges in the "scam" case. The march, ending with a large rally, aimed to spotlight claims that MUDA fraudulently allotted sites, including to Siddaramaiah's wife.