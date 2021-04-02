After Karnataka minister’s letter, congress mounts attack on BS Yediyurappa

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged the Karnataka governor to immediately remove B S Yediyurappa and recommend President’s rule in the state, a day after rural development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa accused the chief minister of running an authoritarian government.

“The governor must immediately intervene, remove the chief minister and recommend for President’s rule,” Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

In a strongly-worded letter to governor Vajubai Vala on Wednesday, Eshwarappa had said that the chief minister had indiscriminately sanctioned funds to various MLAs and other persons in violation of rules.

In his statement on Thursday, Siddaramaiah said that Eshwarappa, who belongs to Yediyurappa’s home district of Shivamogga, had provided evidence of corruption and his allegations had shown a collapse of the administration.

“Eshwarappa has provided evidence for the allegations of corruption, nepotism and illegalities against the BJP that I have been making as the leader of opposition. He should not bow down to any pressure and stick to his statement,” the former chief minister said.

The Congress leader also referred to the Karnataka high court’s Wednesday order, allowing a probe against the chief minister in a 2019 corruption case wherein he allegedly tried to lure a JD(S) MLA to the BJP by offering him money.

Yediyurappa is alleged to have lured opposition legislators, in an exercise termed ‘Operation Kamala’, with the promise of giving them plum portfolios and other monetary rewards.

At least 17 legislators from the JD(S) - Congress coalition had defected and helped Yediyurappa to power after weeks and months of high drama in the southern state.

“This proves our allegation that the BJP government in the state is an illicit child from an immoral act called ‘Operation Kamala’,” Siddaramaiah said.

The developments come at a time when Yediyurappa already finds himself in a corner over the recent sexual harassment case involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, non-performance of his two-year-old government, cash crunch and growing calls for his removal among other problems.

The three bypolls on April 17 have presented the 78-year-old with an opportunity to silence growing dissent and consolidate his position for the remainder of the two years in power.

However, at least four Cabinet ministers extended their support to the chief minister on Thursday.

“The chief minister has allocated RDPR funds to the MLAs and it is an administrative issue. Since Eshwarappa heads the department and is unhappy over this, it has to be resolved among ourselves,” Karnataka home, law and parliamentary affairs minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Another minister claimed the matter could have been resolved through discussion. “If he (Eshwarappa) had any problems with the decisions taken by the chief minister… I think it could have been resolved within five minutes through a discussion. This situation has caused some sort of embarrassment to the government and the party,” state health & family welfare and medical education minister K Sudhakar said.

Political analysts believe that the inaction against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal), who had earlier sought the removal of the chief minister, and Eshwarappa’s letter were an indication of how the central leadership of the party allowed these attacks against Yediyurappa.

“We do not know if there is Centre’s sanction but there are some invisible hands operating. Yatnal and Eshwarappa are only mouths and the hands operating them are unseen,” A Narayana, political analyst and faculty at the Azim Premji University, said.

